Solskjaer Remains Strong Favourite For Town Job

Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 10:37 Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the bookies’ strong favourite for the Town job. Solskjaer moved to the head of the betting earlier in the week with his price now odds-on at 1/2. TWTD understands the Norwegian is very interested in the role vacated by Kieran McKenna, who was on his staff at Old Trafford, just over a week ago. However, rumours that the ex-Molde, Cardiff and Besiktas boss was at the club yesterday have been dismissed. We understand Town are looking for a manager with experience in the Premier League this time around and not someone in the mould of McKenna when he was appointed in December 2021, given the challenge of keeping the Blues in the top flight next season. Having been in one of the biggest jobs in the Premier League, Solskjaer certainly ticks that box, in addition to his glittering playing career, the highlight of which was scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final. The 53-year-old remains close friends with Blues assistant manager Martyn Pert, who was also on his staff at United. Similarly, Town head of recruitment Mick Court, as well as other members of the scouting department, also worked at Old Trafford prior to moving to Portman Road. An interesting aside is that Solskjaer’s wife’s family and son are all understood to be Town supporters, a link which is believed to have been forged when a Blues side played a friendly in their hometown of Kristiansund many years ago. Strasbourg’s former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil remains second-favourite at 6/4, Brendan Rodgers, currently with Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, is at 12/1 alongside Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen, who underwent back surgery earlier in the week and seems unlikely to be in the market for a switch of jobs. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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muccletonjoe added 10:42 - Jun 18

Minimum upheaval. Not saying he is the perfect fit. But it does make most sense 8

Lightningboy added 10:44 - Jun 18

Seems like a no-brainer from all the candidates that have been listed so far...



Come on Town,get it sorted. 1

ThaiBlue added 10:56 - Jun 18

Why don't we go for Thomas Frank would be a better choice 1

Bazza8564 added 10:57 - Jun 18

perfect appointment for me, expect it done today 1

Powrigan added 10:58 - Jun 18

If it is OGS, surely they would have announced it by now? -1

chrissmith added 10:58 - Jun 18

Former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has ruled out a return to football management before next season, telling BBC Sport "this summer is not the right time".



That's why we dont go for Thomas Frank. 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 10:58 - Jun 18

@ThaiBlue he's already told Fulham he's taking a break from football. Why would we be able to convince him otherwise? 1

Kedgey added 11:00 - Jun 18

I'd be happy with that ! Better than all the all names being touted....although Rob Edwards could be a good shout... goodness knows what happened with his sacking ?! 1

Uhlenbeek added 11:08 - Jun 18

My knee jerk initial reaction to this link was, NO!



However the more I read and think about it, it makes a lot of sense. A manager without a big ego that can fit into the current set up almost seamlessly. It means we keep Pert and the rest of the backroom staff and our recruitment plan doesn’t need to be revolutionised.



Always comes across as a decent guy and his family are Town fans!

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guentchev123 added 11:09 - Jun 18

OGS is the obvious choice for the job. Has premier league experience and crucially has existing relationships with coaching / recruitment staff which means a relatively smooth transition with the existing players and likely to go with the many of the transfer already targeted, which means that we can get our business done early. Another coach will have his own ideas and might discount these targets, in effect going back to square one. OGS has a high standing within the game, which will also help attract players to Ipswich, who otherwise might not come. I’m sure McKenna will give him an honest run down on the strengths and weaknesses of the existing players, which will also help the transition to be smoother and the playing style / formation will also be similar which will help as well. This seasons sole objective is staying up and OGS gives us a better chance than any other candidate, so I think he is definitely the best choice. 3

darkhorse28 added 11:25 - Jun 18

A lack of planning, vision, strategy, elite mentality.



Might do well, almost certainly won’t, but football makes a monkey out of everyone at times, will wish him all the best of luck if he gets it, but in terms of the decision making, which we can judge, because his body of works and legacy at clubs is well known, it’s a dreadful, awful decision. Woeful process where we end up with a cohort of people who almost destroyed arguably the biggest club in the world, with some of the worst financial mismanagement in football history.., his legacy at Utd and Cardiff and his 48 or so signings make him possibly the least elite candidate possible.



He look weak, not a leader and in many ways the EXACT profile Ashton likes.., someone who doesn’t answer back and gets on with coaching.



This is what happens when you hand the keys of the castle to just one man, and provide zero football oversight. It’s not Marks fault at this point - how on earth have we ended up with just a singular football voice in the room for decisions like this, what a wasted opportunity, generational resources, and this is easily the worst candidate on the list.., I’d rather the England number two than this.., speaks with courage and honesty like a true leader of people, the opposite of Ole.



And as for the but but he once finished second in the league, it was a European trophy winning side Jose left as a legacy. What Ole left was a bunch of hugely expensive flops they couldn’t sell, that were awful to watch and arguably resulted in them facing possible relegation.., 5 year contracts worth hundreds of millions on players he couldn’t motivate.



With our talent ID issues this is the exact profile we didn’t want.



Still. He’ll do as Mark says.., and clearly that’s more important than OUR football club.



Even Evans’ appointments had logic and made more sense than this, he never appointed failed managers who had never enjoyed success.



I’d argue he’s not a manager at ANY level and he’ll never manage again when he leaves in November.



Ashton FC. These are the consequences!



People even speak about ONeil with huge respect within the game.., only ever heard ‘nice guy’ about Ole. He’s not elite as a manager, never has been, never will be.



We’re not even finishing above hull are we .., hope the fixtures are kind because this could get very ugly very quickly.



Ashton out. 0

darkhorse28 added 11:28 - Jun 18

I don’t honk him wanting the job, his wife’s family supporting us, his friendship with a previous manager, are 0.00001% instructive as to whether he’s a good manager.



He’s not. His actual record, his 40 odd signings, and the state he leaves clubs might be more instructive.



Scraping the barrel and then there’s this. 0

oldelsworthyfan added 11:30 - Jun 18

How does OGS get on with Rashford? 0

Ferguson added 11:33 - Jun 18

Time us of the essence to settle whoever it is in post, seal new deals get pre season going. Get it done and start sorting through those world Cup player videoss..start with the two footed goalscorer for USA ! 0

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