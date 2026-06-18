Solskjaer Remains Strong Favourite For Town Job
Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 10:37
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the bookies’ strong favourite for the Town job.
Solskjaer moved to the head of the betting earlier in the week with his price now odds-on at 1/2.
TWTD understands the Norwegian is very interested in the role vacated by Kieran McKenna, who was on his staff at Old Trafford, just over a week ago.
However, rumours that the ex-Molde, Cardiff and Besiktas boss was at the club yesterday have been dismissed.
We understand Town are looking for a manager with experience in the Premier League this time around and not someone in the mould of McKenna when he was appointed in December 2021, given the challenge of keeping the Blues in the top flight next season.
Having been in one of the biggest jobs in the Premier League, Solskjaer certainly ticks that box, in addition to his glittering playing career, the highlight of which was scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.
The 53-year-old remains close friends with Blues assistant manager Martyn Pert, who was also on his staff at United. Similarly, Town head of recruitment Mick Court, as well as other members of the scouting department, also worked at Old Trafford prior to moving to Portman Road.
An interesting aside is that Solskjaer’s wife’s family and son are all understood to be Town supporters, a link which is believed to have been forged when a Blues side played a friendly in their hometown of Kristiansund many years ago.
Strasbourg’s former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil remains second-favourite at 6/4, Brendan Rodgers, currently with Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, is at 12/1 alongside Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen, who underwent back surgery earlier in the week and seems unlikely to be in the market for a switch of jobs.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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