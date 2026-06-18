Skipper Boswell Signs New Deal

Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 13:17

Town Women’s skipper Maria Boswell has signed a new contract which will keep her at the club for at least another year.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2019 and was handed the armband in December 2023.

During her time at the club, she has been part of two promotions, as well as playing a big role in helping Town secure their WSL2 place for a second season. In total has made 115 appearances.

Last month, she was awarded Town’s Goal of the Season award for her strike against Sheffield United.

“I’m so pleased to have signed another new deal at Ipswich Town,” she said. “It’s been an honour to be a part of this special club for so long and I am really excited to continue my journey here.

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience so many brilliant moments throughout my time at Town, and I can't wait to see how far this group can go.”

Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “Maria signing a new deal is great news for the club.

“As captain, she showed real leadership during some tough periods last season and played a huge part in helping us retain our WSL2 status since the turn of the year.

“Maria is an important part of the group both on and off the pitch, and we are very pleased to continue working together moving forward.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images