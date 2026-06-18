Town to Learn Premier League Fixtures On Friday

Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 13:49

Town will learn their fixtures for their 2026/27 Premier League campaign at 10am on Friday morning when they will be available on TWTD.

The Blues will be hoping for a somewhat less daunting start to their top-flight campaign than two years ago when they were paired with Liverpool, who had finished third the previous season, at home on the opening day and then away to reigning champions Manchester City a week later.

Fans face an unusually long wait for Town to get back into competitive action with the new Premier League season not getting under way until the weekend of Saturday 22nd August.

A Premier League statement from November last year reads: “With an increasingly congested global football calendar, player welfare remains a priority for the Premier League.

“As a result, the Premier League will start one week later next season. This will allow for 89 clear days from the end of the current season and 33 days from the FIFA World Cup 26 final.”

Town’s wait is even longer with the Championship season having ended on Saturday 2nd May when they beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road to confirm promotion.

Saturday 3pm kick-offs are likely to be rarities in 2026/27 with nine Premier League clubs in European competition and therefore lots of matches pushed back to Sundays to give sides longer to recover from their Thursday games, in addition to the now-familiar switches for Sky Sports.

For the first time, there will be a three-week international break in the Premier League season after the weekend of September 19th until October 10th with the August break having been scrapped.

Photo: TWTD