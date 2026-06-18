Town Linked With Cameroon Striker

Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 14:24

Town are being linked with Levante’s Cameroon international centre forward Karl Etta Eyong.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Etta Eyong is high on the Blues’ list of potential attacking additions this summer having already made a number of calls to the La Liga side.

The Blues are reported to be aware of the financial side of any potential deal and weighing-up whether to firm up their interest in the frontman, who is also said to have sounded out on whether he would be keen on the switch.

The 22-year-old is contracted until the summer of 2029 and is understood to have a release clause of €30 million (£26 million) rising to €40 million (£34.7 million) for Premier League clubs.

In January, Etta Eyong turned down what would have been a very lucrative move to CSKA Moscow, reportedly as he preferred to hang on for Premier League interest later on down the line.

Born in Douala, Etta Eyong started his career with local side Galactique before making a move to Spain and Cadiz’s youth set-up in 2022.

In 2024, he left for Villarreal, before joining his current club in September 2025.

Last season, he made 18 La Liga starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring seven goals. For Cameroon, he has netted twice in eight senior games.

Town will be looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the Premier League season with Etta Eyong in a similar mould to Italian international Jeff Ekhator, who we understand is a player who has been interesting the Blues.

It seems unlikely that any final decisions will be made on any signings until the new manager is in place.

Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect