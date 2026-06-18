O'Neil Now Bookies' Favourite
Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 16:27
Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil, now in charge at Ligue 1 Strasbourg, is once again the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Town job.
O’Neil was priced as the favourite soon after last week’s shock news that Kieran McKenna was standing down, however, the 43-year-old subsequently drifted in the betting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging as an odds-on favourite.
However, that has changed this afternoon with O’Neil now 1/2 with one bookmaker and Solskjaer having slipped to 6/4.
It’s understood it’s now a two-horse race to take over at Portman Road between the Norwegian and O’Neil.
Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton’s time in charge, and Bolton Wanderers.
The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his managerial career in August 2022 when he was put in caretaker charge of the Cherries following Scott Parker’s sacking.
After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later but after a disappointing second half of the campaign was sacked.
O’Neil was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023 and in his first season they finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
However, in his second season, the Molineux club struggled and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues, members of his playing staff having been involved in post-match brawls, both following that game and their preceding fixture against the Hammers.
O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea.
Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the table.
Photo: TWTD
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