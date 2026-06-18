O'Neil Now Bookies' Favourite

Thursday, 18th Jun 2026 16:27 Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil, now in charge at Ligue 1 Strasbourg, is once again the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Town job. O’Neil was priced as the favourite soon after last week’s shock news that Kieran McKenna was standing down, however, the 43-year-old subsequently drifted in the betting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging as an odds-on favourite. However, that has changed this afternoon with O’Neil now 1/2 with one bookmaker and Solskjaer having slipped to 6/4. It’s understood it’s now a two-horse race to take over at Portman Road between the Norwegian and O’Neil. Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton’s time in charge, and Bolton Wanderers. The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his managerial career in August 2022 when he was put in caretaker charge of the Cherries following Scott Parker’s sacking. After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later but after a disappointing second half of the campaign was sacked. O’Neil was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023 and in his first season they finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, in his second season, the Molineux club struggled and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues, members of his playing staff having been involved in post-match brawls, both following that game and their preceding fixture against the Hammers. O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea. Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the table. Photo: TWTD



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E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 16:30 - Jun 18

These constant articles are funny. All betting markets fluctuate. 2

Powrigan added 16:31 - Jun 18

It will not be O’Neill or OGS. 1

Stato added 16:32 - Jun 18

lots of egg on lots of faces lol lol lol lol 0

jollyroger added 16:33 - Jun 18

Please not o Neil 9

RetroBlue added 16:34 - Jun 18

LOL 0

jas0999 added 16:36 - Jun 18

O’Neil or KMs mate … OGS



Would prefer OGS providing he brings in new staff, transfer targets etc. otherwise we are just swapping managers … and for me KM is a better manager than OGS.



It would seem likely it’s going to be GO. -2

OliveR16 added 16:41 - Jun 18

As a lifelong fan, no appointment will stop me supporting Town. O'Neil would, however, give me grounds for losing interest for a while, as McCarthy did some time ago. A sad prospect who shouldn't even be on the radar. 0

jdtractor96 added 16:42 - Jun 18

Underwhelming. I presumed if we had McKenna’s lucrative salary to offer to his replacement then we’d be getting someone with more success than O’Neil 5

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 3

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 2

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 1

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 1

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 1

Vancouver_Blue added 16:43 - Jun 18

No thanks, he has a terrible record and he used to play for that lot up the road 2

Powrigan added 16:44 - Jun 18

Don’t forget you all thought Neil Harris was coming in die to the odds. Just ignore them. 0

Powrigan added 16:44 - Jun 18

Due to the odds* 0

jdtractor96 added 16:46 - Jun 18

@Powrigan “ It’s understood it’s now a two-horse race to take over at Portman Road between the Norwegian and O’Neil.”



I do hope you’re right and it’s neither of them, however! 1

IBelieve added 16:47 - Jun 18

…. it’s all a bit of a rum’un as they say up Nodge way boi… 0

marinermyhero added 16:48 - Jun 18

Vancover blue we know lol 2

blues1 added 16:48 - Jun 18

OliveR16. On wjat basis should hecnot be on the radar? Maybe you need to look st his history. Took over Bournemouth when they were bottom of the pl, having lost their last game 9-0. Thry finished 15th. Took over wolves in bottom 3. They finished 14th. Ues, struggled the next season, but only hsve to look at the way his players behaved thst season to know why. Took Strasboirlrg to a,European semi final last season. So probably would be the better option of the 2 for us, in the position we are now. Jas been in azfight at the bottom before, so knows whst is needed. And one thing town fans jabe criticised Mckenna over, he was more thsn just one plan. 0

Madvic22 added 16:48 - Jun 18

Not thrilling news but have to trust that Mark Ashton knows more about this lark than we do, he's done ok so far. 0

BlueSpark added 16:50 - Jun 18

Can we ban any articles about betting odds please. They mean nothing. 1

muccletonjoe added 16:52 - Jun 18

For many reasons , would not be my choice to replace KM . But it is what it is, if he gets the job , he deserves the support to have a go at it. 0

runningout added 16:52 - Jun 18

whoever we get as coach will need large size shoes 0

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 16:57 - Jun 18

O’Neil don’t give me that warm fuzzy feeling. His PL experience is small and not overly good either. I’m unaware of his coaching skills and how players improve under his leadership. I’m certainly not wanting him but will back him if he is announced as the next manger. 0

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