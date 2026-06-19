Town to Host Sunderland On Opening Day
Friday, 19th Jun 2026 10:00
Town will host Sunderland at Portman Road on their return to the Premier League in a start to the season which will also see them face Manchester United and Liverpool.
Following the visit by the Black Cats, who finished an impressive seventh last year following promotion, on Saturday 22nd August and the Carabao Cup second round tie in midweek, the Blues travel to Old Trafford the following weekend, then Liverpool are at Portman Road on Saturday 5th September.
Town next face back-to-back away games at Crystal Palace and Everton before the three-week international break at the end of September and start of October. The Blues host Fulham on their return on Saturday 10th October.
At Christmas, Town are at Brighton on Saturday 19th December, then are at home to Brentford on Boxing Day with Chelsea, the only team the Blues beat at Portman Road in their previous Premier League season, in Suffolk on Wednesday 30th December.
Town get 2027 under way at Arsenal on Saturday 2nd January, before Coventry’s trip to Portman Road on Wednesday 6th January.
There are no Easter games due to the final international break of the season, which along with the FA Cup sixth round means there’s another three-week break.
The final month of the season will see Leeds United visit Portman Road on Saturday 1st May, the Blues travel to Fulham the following week, then host Manchester City on Saturday 15th May.
After a week’s break for the FA Cup final, the season ends with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 23rd May with Everton visiting Portman Road for the final game of the season, Sunday 30th May.
Midweek away trips are fewer than in the Championship with the Blues off to Coventry on Wednesday 2nd December and Brentford on Wednesday 3rd March.
With so many Premier League teams in European competition, a lot of games currently set for Saturdays will move to Sundays.
A full list of Town's fixtures can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
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