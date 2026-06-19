Town to Host Sunderland On Opening Day

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 10:00 Town will host Sunderland at Portman Road on their return to the Premier League in a start to the season which will also see them face Manchester United and Liverpool. Following the visit by the Black Cats, who finished an impressive seventh last year following promotion, on Saturday 22nd August and the Carabao Cup second round tie in midweek, the Blues travel to Old Trafford the following weekend, then Liverpool are at Portman Road on Saturday 5th September. Town next face back-to-back away games at Crystal Palace and Everton before the three-week international break at the end of September and start of October. The Blues host Fulham on their return on Saturday 10th October. At Christmas, Town are at Brighton on Saturday 19th December, then are at home to Brentford on Boxing Day with Chelsea, the only team the Blues beat at Portman Road in their previous Premier League season, in Suffolk on Wednesday 30th December. Town get 2027 under way at Arsenal on Saturday 2nd January, before Coventry’s trip to Portman Road on Wednesday 6th January. There are no Easter games due to the final international break of the season, which along with the FA Cup sixth round means there’s another three-week break. The final month of the season will see Leeds United visit Portman Road on Saturday 1st May, the Blues travel to Fulham the following week, then host Manchester City on Saturday 15th May. After a week’s break for the FA Cup final, the season ends with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 23rd May with Everton visiting Portman Road for the final game of the season, Sunday 30th May. Midweek away trips are fewer than in the Championship with the Blues off to Coventry on Wednesday 2nd December and Brentford on Wednesday 3rd March. With so many Premier League teams in European competition, a lot of games currently set for Saturdays will move to Sundays. A full list of Town's fixtures can be found here. Photo: Matchday Images



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Cavendish_Blue added 10:04 - Jun 19

So we're playing every club , home and away.Random..... 3

chepstowblue added 10:05 - Jun 19

All those fixtures look very lose-able !! -2

Tractorboy58 added 10:05 - Jun 19

Glad to start with a home fixture ! COYB 3

CamposBarnet added 10:06 - Jun 19

Love it! Bring it on! Anyone not excited by the prospect of playing some of these teams whatever the scores give your head a wobble! Uppa town. 1

ITFC_1994 added 10:07 - Jun 19

Winable home game is about as much as we can ask for.... but tricky start with Liverpool and United in the first 3.



Got the retained list, got the fixtures, now just need a manager and 12 new players....



COYB 6

ITFC_1994 added 10:07 - Jun 19

Winable home game is about as much as we can ask for.... but tricky start with Liverpool and United in the first 3.



Got the retained list, got the fixtures, now just need a manager and 12 new players....



COYB -1

Broadbent23 added 10:11 - Jun 19

It is much better than having Liverpool last time. Sunderland will have had 12 players at the World Cup. With the right manager in place plus new recruits to our side. We can dream of a win. 2

jazzback added 10:14 - Jun 19

I think that's a reasonable start. Lots of players at the world cup so shortened pre-season for some, and I like the 2 games against Coventry Dec/Jan again, memories of last season. Win against Sunderland, draw at either man u or against Liverpool would be good start. Aim for 12 points from first 10 games 0

Lukeybluey added 10:14 - Jun 19

Damn, I'm away on my hols for the Liverpool game!... may have to rearrange 0

guentchev123 added 10:19 - Jun 19

A home game avoiding one of the big hitters is realistically as good a start as we could hope for. 0

bluesissy added 10:21 - Jun 19

Right just need a manager and 18 new players and we are ready to go... -1

rjm added 10:21 - Jun 19

COME ONN LETSS HAVE EMMM YOU SUPPERRRR BLUEEESSSSS 0

Radlett_blue added 10:33 - Jun 19

Well, it's a gentler introduction than last time! 0

baxterbasics added 10:41 - Jun 19

Already starting to miss the Championship :-D 0

blues1 added 10:44 - Jun 19

Radlettblue. Not much, with utd away, Liverpool at home in the 1st 3 games. 0

timbousa added 10:46 - Jun 19

A reality bites moment once again.



In the Championship, you look at the fixture list it's a case of yep, we can win that, and that, and that...maybe a draw...win that.



Now, it's.... erm ... nope .... probably not....no chance....maaaaaaybe (home to Fulham).



Coventry got the 'Welcome to the Premier League' fixture, away at Arsenal.



0

blues1 added 10:46 - Jun 19

Broadbent23. Don't think player being at the world cup will have any effect on Sunderland whatsoever. Even if anyvof thdm in the final, which isxunlikely, the final is on July19th. The pl kicks off on aAugust 22nd. So a month in between. 1

WilmslowBlue added 10:52 - Jun 19

Opening match - Hoping Xhaka will be extremely tired after an exhausting World Cup campaign for Switzerland. Though, in return, we may have to rest AAH. 1

MickMccarthyWasRight added 10:57 - Jun 19

Fully expect us to lose our first 3 games. Man u probs beat us 8-0 0

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