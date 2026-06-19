Ashton: I've Got a Direction of Travel But Work Still to Be Done
Friday, 19th Jun 2026 11:14
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says there’s “a direction of travel but there’s still work to be done” on appointing the club’s new manager.
The hunt for a successor to Kieran McKenna, who stepped down nine days ago, is understood to have been narrowed down to two final candidates, Strasbourg head coach Gary O’Neil and former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Asked what he can say about the process, which it’s understood the club hope to conclude early next week, at this morning’s fixtures breakfast at Portman Road, Ashton told TWTD: “Not a lot other than I think anyone who knows me will know that it’s thorough and my team have been asked to keep me away from the noise because it muddies your decision-making process.
“When you’re in those meetings and you’re running that process, you see more than anyone else, you know the detail.
“This time it is certainly more of a challenge. When you’re bringing in a young manager, or a manager, into a mid-League One club, you have time to settle and adapt, as we did in that first six months with Kieran.You saw him grow into the role and then explode and have ultimate success.
“Here, you don’t have that time, so I think this time the candidates that we’ve looked at have been from all spectrums, and I mean all spectrums.
“But when you get under the skin and you reference and you reference and reference, looking at the technical side of this, we’re looking at the personality side of this, we’re looking at the historical side of this, you’ve got to take it all into your mind as you whittle it down to your final decision.
“It’s not easy but ultimately my job is to find the most effective manager to take this football club forward.”
Quizzed on whether he has made his decision, he added: “I’ve got a direction of travel but there’s still work to be done. The board have been really clear with me - you don’t rush this.
“One of the board members in particular was really, really clear with me, ‘you take away all the noise, Mark, and you do your job’.
“My team will tell me some of the ridiculous things that people have put out, this person’s been seen in Ipswich, that person. It’s rubbish and I don’t think it’s right to the fanbase that people do that.
“I’ve said that with players before. It’s games, people are just playing games and it’s not right. I know that because I know where the people are because I’m the one having the meetings and I’ve not had the meeting in Ipswich. It’s utter ridiculousness.
“But it has to be imminent now because the recruitment team, are itching. We’re down the line on deals and we can’t conclude those deals until the manager’s in place.”
Ashton says there’s a balance between getting the manager in place quickly and not doing so too hastily.
“It is, but it’s also important you get the right one in sharpish and don’t rush it and make a mistake.
“And that’s where the board has been really good with me - you breathe, you take your time. They’ve been really focused on keeping me away from noise and trying to just do the right thing by the football club, and I’m really grateful to the board for how they’ve approached that.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Between The Lines - The FA Crap Final by The_Flashing_Smile
This isn't an ITFC poem, but for those of you starved of football-based irreverent poetry, here's my take on last weekend's cup final. Catch a recorded version on the socials soon.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]