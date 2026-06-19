Ashton: I've Got a Direction of Travel But Work Still to Be Done

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 11:14 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says there’s “a direction of travel but there’s still work to be done” on appointing the club’s new manager. The hunt for a successor to Kieran McKenna, who stepped down nine days ago, is understood to have been narrowed down to two final candidates, Strasbourg head coach Gary O’Neil and former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Asked what he can say about the process, which it’s understood the club hope to conclude early next week, at this morning’s fixtures breakfast at Portman Road, Ashton told TWTD: “Not a lot other than I think anyone who knows me will know that it’s thorough and my team have been asked to keep me away from the noise because it muddies your decision-making process. “When you’re in those meetings and you’re running that process, you see more than anyone else, you know the detail. “This time it is certainly more of a challenge. When you’re bringing in a young manager, or a manager, into a mid-League One club, you have time to settle and adapt, as we did in that first six months with Kieran.You saw him grow into the role and then explode and have ultimate success. “Here, you don’t have that time, so I think this time the candidates that we’ve looked at have been from all spectrums, and I mean all spectrums. “But when you get under the skin and you reference and you reference and reference, looking at the technical side of this, we’re looking at the personality side of this, we’re looking at the historical side of this, you’ve got to take it all into your mind as you whittle it down to your final decision. “It’s not easy but ultimately my job is to find the most effective manager to take this football club forward.” Quizzed on whether he has made his decision, he added: “I’ve got a direction of travel but there’s still work to be done. The board have been really clear with me - you don’t rush this. “One of the board members in particular was really, really clear with me, ‘you take away all the noise, Mark, and you do your job’. “My team will tell me some of the ridiculous things that people have put out, this person’s been seen in Ipswich, that person. It’s rubbish and I don’t think it’s right to the fanbase that people do that. “I’ve said that with players before. It’s games, people are just playing games and it’s not right. I know that because I know where the people are because I’m the one having the meetings and I’ve not had the meeting in Ipswich. It’s utter ridiculousness. “But it has to be imminent now because the recruitment team, are itching. We’re down the line on deals and we can’t conclude those deals until the manager’s in place.” Ashton says there’s a balance between getting the manager in place quickly and not doing so too hastily. “It is, but it’s also important you get the right one in sharpish and don’t rush it and make a mistake. “And that’s where the board has been really good with me - you breathe, you take your time. They’ve been really focused on keeping me away from noise and trying to just do the right thing by the football club, and I’m really grateful to the board for how they’ve approached that.” Photo: TWTD



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stinkiusminkius added 11:20 - Jun 19

You do wonder, if he has a name or two, that are totally under the radar. It’s happened before. 1

muccletonjoe added 11:23 - Jun 19

Agree with not rushing it. But we cant be sitting here at this time next week still trying to make our mind up 2

Monkey_Blue added 11:24 - Jun 19

I’m not convinced about either of these two… but I’m ready to be impressed by whoever is appointed. I don’t care that O’Neil played for them up the road but I know a section of fans will and that might not be helpful. That along with him having strips publicly at wolves and apparently in Strasbourg re transfers mean I have doubts. As for OGS… his record is a mixed bag and whilst I like him as a guy I can only hope if he gets the Job his mate McKenna is available to him to offer advice 3

jas0999 added 11:25 - Jun 19

You would think OGS would have been done by now. Compensation for GO? 1

Monkey_Blue added 11:26 - Jun 19

Perhaps McKenna would be our first option if a new manager doesn’t work out? If we take him at his word a rest wouldn’t rule us out as a future club 0

Lion added 11:40 - Jun 19

jas0999 so not only do we get a manager that 90% of fans don't want, we also have to pay the compensation for the privilege of doing so, before we have to pay the compensation to him and his team when he gets sacked. I really hope not mate.

I do get your thinking though, if it is between those two you would wonder why it isn't done if it was to be OGS so.... maybe its neither of them. I really hope its done soon though, it's torturous for us fans. 1

IT_since_75 added 11:50 - Jun 19

Please god not GO 1

blueboy1981 added 12:02 - Jun 19

No one seems terribly keen these days ?

It’ll be whoever we can get it seems !! - or Volunteers ?

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SuperTabby added 12:04 - Jun 19

I’d really rather we went with OGS, as I think he’d build on a lot of the work McKenna has done. I’m not convinced by GON at all, the last few months he was at Wolves he was really poor.



Good to see that once the manager is in, whenever it will be, we’ve already got some players lined up to bring in. 0

ringwoodblue added 12:11 - Jun 19

All spectrums? Not sure the shortlist of GON and OGS represent all spectrums so it would be interesting to hear what the long list was, who was discounted and why but I guess we’ll not be party to that information. 0

ThaiBlue added 12:14 - Jun 19

Not really impressed by either guy 0

StowTractor added 12:27 - Jun 19

The comments about past history of the candidates intrigues me. Think that points to GON being Ashton's preferred option with his history of keeping Bournemouth & Wolves up. But doubt he wants to give him a long term contract, with his history of being dismissed in the second season. I imagine Town want to give a 2 year contract & see Gary as a short term try to keep us up year 1 and establish us year 2, like he did at Bournemouth. GON on the other had has a contract at Strasbourg until 2029 and wont want to leave for a shorter deal. So we are keeping OGS waiting in the wings, just in case we cant agree terms with GON or compensation with Strasbourg

Ole of course would jump at the chance to get a 2 year contract in the PL.. 0

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