Davis: A Nice First Game For a Newcastle Fan!

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 11:18 by Kallum Brisset

For Newcastle United supporter Leif Davis, there is no extra motivation needed for the chance to kick-off the Premier League season with a clash against Sunderland.

Town learned their schedule for the upcoming campaign this morning, with the Blues set to face the Black Cats at Portman Road in their first game back in the top flight on Saturday 22nd August.

Sunderland are perhaps the perfect example for newly promoted clubs to thrive in the Premier League following the Wearsiders’ sensational qualification for the Europa League after finishing seventh last season when many outsiders were tipping them to face the drop.

After achieving an immediate return, Town are set to embark on only their second season at top-flight level in 24 years and will aim for a more successful stint than their most recent campaign, where they finished 16 points from safety and with only four victories to their name.

Davis, who has started more games for the club than any other member of the Blues’ squad, says he is already looking forward to the season opener on Suffolk soil.

“It’s a nice one,” he said. “In the Championship a few years ago, we had Sunderland away. To have them at home now is nice for the first game of the season being a Newcastle fan.

“It’s one I said to my dad, I hope we get Sunderland home or away, I don’t mind. I wanted Newcastle as well because I was stupid and got a red card the last time and got suspended when we got to play there. Hopefully this year is not like that and I do get the opportunity to play there.

“It’s not just those games, I want to play in every game. Every game is going to be important and as good as any other game. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait for that first game, especially at home.

“We’ve got Man United away in the second game of the season, a tough game. They’re a team that have picked up massively in form since [Michael] Carrick went in there. He did an incredible job at Boro [Middlesbrough] as well, so you know how good of a manager he is.

“The players they’ve got, it’s going to be tough. You come back home the next week after that and you’ve got Liverpool, but that’s the Premier League and there’s never an easy game.

“That’s the challenge that you want, you want to be playing in every single game you can in the Prem. Hopefully I do get that opportunity again and we give the fans what they deserve.”

Town will have to wait until late April before Davis can start planning for the long trip to Tyneside to take on boyhood club Newcastle.

“That’s one I want to be playing in,” he said. “It will be a childhood dream to play at St James’s. It might not be for Newcastle, it’s for this club.

“But to play there, to look at where I sat when I was younger with my cousin and my dad when he used to take me to Europa League games and just to experience that.

“It did touch me a little bit when I was sat on the bench last time watching the lads, I was gutted. Hopefully I do get that opportunity this year, and most importantly every game.

“We’ll take it game by game, that’s the most important. You can be excited, but when that first game comes, you’ve got to take it game by game and prepare everything right.”

With victory over Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road in the final Championship game of last season, Town’s season officially came to an end on Saturday 2nd May.

As a result, the Blues are in the midst of a 16-week hiatus from competitive action ahead of the Premier League season getting underway, one of the longest breaks in the club’s professional history.

Davis says he is using the time wisely, ensuring he is as prepared as possible for when the players return for pre-season alongside prioritising time with his two-month-old daughter.

He said: “It’s been nice, I’ve spent it with my little girl and my partner. It’s been tiring, I’ve had no holidays yet, but hopefully I’ll get away very soon and have a little break before we come back into training.

“I’ve spent it with my little girl watching her grow up too quickly. It’s been an amazing off-season.

“I just want to try and come back for pre-season the best I can and show why the team deserves to be in the Premier League and have another go at it.

“I think we all deserve it, the club deserves to stay there. Hopefully we have a good pre-season and take it into the season.”

The 26-year-old added: “That’s what I’ve been working for during the off-season so I can push myself at the start of the season and pre-season. Every game is going to be incredibly hard.

“The last time we played Man City, we got beat 6-0, and it just shows the level of how good teams can be. We went 1-0 up at Man City away and the next thing you know, they score three goals in five minutes, so you see the levels of how good they are.

“I’m not saying the Championship is a bad league, it’s one of the best leagues in the world, but there is no league like the Premier League.

“When you’re on the pitch on the first game of the season and you’re playing [Mohamed] Salah, you’re thinking ‘oh my god’ and I was chasing shadows for a bit! It was an unbelievable experience, but hopefully now I can take the opportunity and show what I can do.”

Photo: TWTD