Ashton: Sunderland Not to Be Underestimated After Incredible Season

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 11:44

Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says opening-day opponents Sunderland shouldn’t be underestimated after an “incredible” first season back in the Premier League in which the Black Cats finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League.

Town will host the Wearsiders at Portman Road on Saturday 22nd August having made a return to the top flight at the first time of asking. That match is followed by a visit to Manchester United the next weekend and then a home match against Liverpool.

“The biggest and best league in the world, it’s going to be extremely tough,” Ashton said, speaking to TWTD at this morning’s fixtures breakfast at Portman Road.

“You can’t underestimate Sunderland, that’s for a fact. They’ve had an incredible first season back, I thought they recruited brilliantly. They are going to have the challenge of Europe this year, but they’ll be strong.

“And then you’re going to two of the biggest teams in the world. But respectfully compare that to the four and a bit years ago when we were getting excited about playing Morecambe at home, so it’s important to remember how far we’ve come.”

Asked whether, after last season’s impressive campaign, Sunderland are the model for promoted clubs to follow, Ashton said: “I don’t think there is ‘a model’ because every club is different, every club will have far different Financial Fair Play headroom. People will have different approaches.

“They were very aggressive with the way they approached the market, I thought they were very brave in what they did but there will certainly will be things that can be learnt from them, but I think there will be things to be learnt from the last time we were here, things to be learnt from your Brentfords and your Brightons too. It’s going to be tough.”

Two years on from their first promotion, Ashton believes Town are now more equipped for life in the Premier League.

“I think the club’s in a better place to do that but it’s going to be as difficult as it was,” he added. “It’s the best league in the world.

“The three clubs that are promoted are going to find it tough, but I’m a believer in life and I don’t think we should go into the season just saying, ‘we’ll celebrate fourth from bottom’. No, we’ve got to be the best version of ourselves.

“It’s good to dream, it’s good to believe, it’s good to think we can push on and we’ve got to bring players in, infrastructure people who can help us do that.

“And I think that mindset and that language we use as supporters and we use as a club and as staff is going to be really, really important. We’ve got to go into be the best we possibly can be.”

Photo: TWTD