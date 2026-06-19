Davis: All the Boys Were Gutted and Shocked

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 13:03 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Leif Davis admitted he was “gutted” when Kieran McKenna announced his departure, but says he is immensely grateful for the impact of the outgoing Blues boss.

McKenna stood down as Town manager last week following a hugely successful four-and-a-half years at Portman Road that yielded three promotions and 105 victories during his tenure.

At the time of the Northern Irishman’s arrival in December 2021, the Blues were sitting 12th in League One and en route to a third successive mid-table finish in the third tier of English football.

With Town back in the Premier League at the first attempt following promotion from the Championship last season, Davis says McKenna’s decision was understandable while also coming as a surprise.

“All the boys were gutted, they were shocked as well,” he said. “I’ve said a lot of times that family is important. You’ve got your family for your life and he’s taken that opportunity to go and spend more time with them as he’s been intense for however many years.

“The four or five years he’s been at this club have been incredibly intense as well. When I walked in the door, he wanted to get to work straight away when I’d just come off a 21-hour flight from Australia. I said I didn’t even know what day it is and my sleeping pattern is all over the place, he said ‘no, we’re working’.

“I can’t thank him enough for the opportunity he gave me to play on the big stage as well. I think a lot of people can say that.”

Town are yet to announce McKenna’s successor, although it is understood to be a two-horse race between current Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil and former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Davis, who is heading into his fifth season at Portman Road, says there is full confidence that Blues chairman and chief executive Mark Ashton will appoint a successful replacement.

“I was gutted to see him leaving and I think everyone was,” the left-back said. “Whatever happens next, he’s done everything he can and the legacy he’s brought to the club.

“When I saw it, it did touch me a little bit. It’s going to be hard to not see him come into the Premier League with us, but we have all faith in Mark at who he brings to the club.

“His staff have been incredible and dealt with the situation incredibly. We’re looking forward to who comes in and we have all faith and belief in Mark to make the right decision.”

Reflecting on his role in the side last season, Davis said: “It was a different one for me, playing different roles in the team and playing inside a lot. Having two very good wingers in front of me, playing to their strengths and leaving them one-v-one.

“It was different for me, I wanted higher numbers and to get the numbers that I got the last time would have been nice but it’s never a guarantee. The manager said before he left, all the runs I made for Jaden on the overlaps and the unselfishness of doing that creates the opportunities. He was classing them as assists, if it wasn’t for that run then we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to score which made me feel a bit better.

“I’ll do everything I can for the team, I’ll run my heart out which you see when I'm making the overlap from the edge of my box to the other box. I just love playing every game I can, I give my all every time I put the shirt on. I’ll always give my heart to play for the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images