Ashton: We're Down the Road on a Number of Deals
Friday, 19th Jun 2026 15:01
Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues are “down the road on a number” of signings ahead of the appointment of their new manager.
Ashton is likely to have another busy summer as Town prepare for their return to the Premier League.
He says several moves are progressed and are now awaiting the appointment of their new manager with Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil now looking set to be the man set to take over from Kieran McKenna, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been the other leading contender.
“We’re down the road of a number,” Ashton said when quizzed on the current position regarding signings. “The recruitment team is more robust physically than it’s probably ever been at this football club, but you are still fishing in a very competitive pond for players.
“And we’re at the point now where I think we’ve got a lot of deals to where we need to get them but a manager now needs input.”
One name which surfaced via the Spanish press yesterday was Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong with the Blues said to have been in contact with the La Liga side regarding the Cameroon striker, who UK reports have also linked with Everton, but Ashton wouldn’t be drawn on any individual targets.
“I won’t comment on any names whatsoever, that would be totally inappropriate of me,” he added.
“Recruitment is key to everything and we need to be more varied in our recruitment this time.
“Last time I think we brought in incredible value in the likes of Omari [Hutchinson], [Liam] Delap, [Jacob] Greaves etc, they were really good value players and when we were relegated we traded out £80 million of players. In a year, that’s incredible trading.
“But this time, I think there’ll need to be more of a balance between the young, hungry talent and Premier League ready.
“With the knowledge we’ve got in the building now in recruitment, I think we’ll need to look more into international markets and we’ll need to braver in doing all of that.”
Regarding it being another summer when the total signings is likely to push beyond 10, he added: “It’ll be what it will be, but there will be a number of players coming in, there’ll be some players that leave, that’s the nature of the business. I think you get more of that when you get into the Premier League.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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