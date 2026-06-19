Ashton: We're Down the Road on a Number of Deals

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 15:01 Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues are “down the road on a number” of signings ahead of the appointment of their new manager. Ashton is likely to have another busy summer as Town prepare for their return to the Premier League. He says several moves are progressed and are now awaiting the appointment of their new manager with Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil now looking set to be the man set to take over from Kieran McKenna, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been the other leading contender. “We’re down the road of a number,” Ashton said when quizzed on the current position regarding signings. “The recruitment team is more robust physically than it’s probably ever been at this football club, but you are still fishing in a very competitive pond for players. “And we’re at the point now where I think we’ve got a lot of deals to where we need to get them but a manager now needs input.” One name which surfaced via the Spanish press yesterday was Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong with the Blues said to have been in contact with the La Liga side regarding the Cameroon striker, who UK reports have also linked with Everton, but Ashton wouldn’t be drawn on any individual targets. “I won’t comment on any names whatsoever, that would be totally inappropriate of me,” he added. “Recruitment is key to everything and we need to be more varied in our recruitment this time. “Last time I think we brought in incredible value in the likes of Omari [Hutchinson], [Liam] Delap, [Jacob] Greaves etc, they were really good value players and when we were relegated we traded out £80 million of players. In a year, that’s incredible trading. “But this time, I think there’ll need to be more of a balance between the young, hungry talent and Premier League ready. “With the knowledge we’ve got in the building now in recruitment, I think we’ll need to look more into international markets and we’ll need to braver in doing all of that.” Regarding it being another summer when the total signings is likely to push beyond 10, he added: “It’ll be what it will be, but there will be a number of players coming in, there’ll be some players that leave, that’s the nature of the business. I think you get more of that when you get into the Premier League.” Photo: Matchday Images



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Barty added 15:08 - Jun 19

No no no not O'Neil ffs 5

boysof1981 added 15:15 - Jun 19

Guessing the incoming manager must be close to signing, and must have some sort of input to who we’re signing? Unless it’s a case of ‘you’re getting what we give you’, which I can’t see many managers wanting that 0

darkhorse28 added 15:23 - Jun 19

We don’t need to be varied. We need to be precise. It’s two maybe three levels above anything Mark has ever done in his career.



Having a fragile ego, where you think your career ‘moat’ is being the only voice in the room, has become our Achilles heal - Mark is our ceiling, and sadly, hats but in this league.



65 year olds and very young and / or needy managers who will happily nod along ISN’T how you build an elite football club, it’s not even how the very best like Bloom operate - they mitigate their weaknesses, they stand in the shoulders of talent, that’s how you build performance teams.



This isn’t that. It breaks my heart.



I preferred Evans to this. Not a football man, but there was an honesty in our failure, an integrity to it, he didn’t think he was the football IQ, and recruited talented managers and was unlucky in the early years.



This is eye watering resources, in a league where it’s moved on multiple levels above the EFL level Mark thinks at.



Why are the owners AWOL - we can’t afford to let Mark fail before the penny drops, he’s out of his depth, sorry to the nodding dogs, I know you like to measure against Morecombe too, but we had such a glorious opportunity .., and one man’s ego and career is all out club has evolved into this last two years.



We need a director of football.., we need execs in the room from global backgrounds, like Edu, steeped in elite football.



We can attract the best as club, with our history, our status, our resources.



Mark cant…, who on earth is liking at his record and thinking he’s going to be at this level .., nobody.., ever, just desperate managers like Ole who couldn’t find his backside in a funnel - desperate manager, with no brand equity, and no prospects.



We’re craving a director of football and a separate CEO - we need experience and diversity in voices.., global reach, vision, strategy, passion, like Wolves did with Mendez…, NETWORKS.



Ole probably is the best Ashton can do - that’s damming indictment of a 35 year long EFL career, one years experience, repeated 35 times over.



Edu IN Ashton OUT - November will be too late. -1

SouperJim added 15:27 - Jun 19

O'Neil is the more pragmatic appointment, more likely to keep us in the division just like he did Bournemouth and Wolves. Solskjaer has a higher ceiling, but is probably more of a gamble. I'd probably go for the latter as at least it'd be entertaining, but if we end up with O'Neil people need to give him a chance and judge him on where we are come Christmas, in the very least. 0

Essexblue57 added 15:35 - Jun 19

No please no not O’Neil if it is I will despair that’s not a forward progression on McKenna so if it is him I give up. 0

DeliasMashedPotato added 15:39 - Jun 19

Nurse! Darkhorse is out of bed again and he's managed to get hold of the laptop. 0

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