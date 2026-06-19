Ashton: Training Ground Open in Six Weeks, Arena in Portman Road Plans

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 15:24

Blues CEO and chairman Mark Ashton says the club’s new £30 million training ground will be open in six weeks and has confirmed that an arena is one aspect of the further developments planned for Portman Road.

Work has been been ongoing at Playford Road on the new main training ground building for just over a year and Ashton says it is now nearing completion.

“It’ll be open in six weeks. They’ll be in there in pre-season,” he said at this morning’s fixtures release breakfast at Portman Road.

Ashton says the state-of-the-art facility is even more impressive than he envisaged: “Incredible. I walked round it late last night, the first time I’d seen it in detail in probably three or four weeks.

“When you walk in, it takes your breath away. From the vision that I had when I first started here, should we put a building on that side of the road? Should we put something on Bent Lane? How do we set the club up with its academy? With the women’s, the development squad, the men’s? It’s world class, and I mean world class.

“People who have seen it and what we’re building from within the industry have all been a little bit, ‘Wow, this is big!’.”

Earlier, when speaking to guests at the breakfast, Ashton said that Portman Road would continue to be a building site for some time.

Asked what he could say further beyond the work which is currently taking place ahead of the new season, he added: “If I do that, it’s commercially sensitive but there are numerous plans, which will probably surprise people when they start to come out because it’s not just about ‘a stand’, it’s about how we integrate the stadium and the land surrounding the stadium working in partnership with the council [IBC], who, as ever, have been really supportive, and commercial partners.

“There’s a lot of work going on. You can see outside the West Stand, the volume of work that’s going on there. We’re introducing some safe standing, we are changing the disabled areas, it’s a continual upgrade of this beautiful old stadium.”

However, Ashton confirmed that an arena, which seems likely to be situated on the practice pitch behind the West Stand, is one of those proposed developments.

“Yes, there are a number of things like that that are in the plans, but when the team are ready they’ll announce,” he said.

“But I go back to it. If you’d have said five years ago when we were sat here on seats which were so dirty we couldn’t even sit on them to do interviews that this is our second shot in the Premier League, it’s the third promotion in four years and Portman Road is being developed, the training ground is almost complete and revenues are sitting where they sit, I think people would probably have laughed at us. They’d have said you’re a dreamer.

“I think we’ve done what we said we’re going to do, but we’ve got more to do.”

Photo: ITFC