O'Neil Set to Be New Town Boss

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 20:50 Town are closing in on appointing Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil their new manager, TWTD can confirm. O’Neil was one of the names immediately mentioned in connection with the job after Kieran McKenna’s shock departure nine days ago with bookies making him the early favourite. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was briefly priced as the favourite and it’s understood the Norwegian and O’Neil were the last two candidates. Speaking this morning, CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said he expected an imminent appointment and O’Neil is set to be that man with one or two details still to be tied up. Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Ashton’s time in charge of the West Countrymen, and Bolton Wanderers. The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his managerial career in August 2022 when he was put in caretaker charge of newly promoted AFC Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s sacking. After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later and, after a strong run towards the end of the season, the Cherries finished 15th. Despite that, the Dorset club opted for a change of manager that summer. O’Neil was quickly back in the game when he was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023. In his first season the Old Gold finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, in his second campaign, the Molineux club had a tough start to the season and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues just before Christmas. O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea. Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the table. Town look set to confirm the appointment over the weekend with a press conference on Monday or Tuesday. Photo: TWTD



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Essexblue57 added 20:57 - Jun 19

Well that’s it for me I don’t care who they sign now. Gary O’Neil biggest disappointment ever. -2

Klassic_Ben added 20:57 - Jun 19

Honestly not my preferred choice of manager but if true then will get behind him regardless 19

Arthur_Hayes added 20:58 - Jun 19

If it’s O’Neil, then we all need to back him regardless of our perception of him due to his time at Wolves. All we need to do is stay up, and can then look at alternative options afterwards, similar to what Bournemouth did. 18

Gforce added 20:59 - Jun 19

Well definitely wouldn't have been my 1st choice or even 2nd.

However now it looks almost nailed on,i will give him the benefit of doubt.

Certainly a very different manager than Mckenna,with a more robust personality.

A new era begins and its time for us all to get right behind him and fingers crossed ,off to a cracking start.

Coyb. 9

hsg78 added 20:59 - Jun 19

Horrendous -4

ghostofescobar added 21:00 - Jun 19

I mean, not overwhelming, but I seriously don’t know who else is out there and available. Big, big boots to fill, after KM, but that would be the same for whoever. Whatever, he is soon to be the manager of our beloved club, so I am behind him. If true, welcome to our wonderful club Gary. I wish you nothing but the best. Time for us all to pull together. 11

Vic added 21:01 - Jun 19

Goodbye Essexblue. I assume you havent been supporting long so you won't be missed. 9

Wolfshead added 21:01 - Jun 19

Sorry, not for me (Tho i pray i'm wrong and he does well)

This is quite telling for me "Bristol City, during Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton’s time in charge".... Mark Ashton (as much as i like him) can pull the strings. 0

GTRKing added 21:01 - Jun 19

Good choice



Did well with Bournemouth



Wolves did well half a season then left due to no help from the board!



Happy with his let’s back him 0

TownSupporter added 21:02 - Jun 19

All I'll say is hmmm.



Hopefully only a two year contract in case it goes wrong.



Good luck to him. 0

itsonlyme added 21:03 - Jun 19

And he’s the best out there???? Atrocious decision! 4

Andy32Cracknell added 21:03 - Jun 19

Any kind of enthusiasm I had for the season ahead has now gone, bloody awful decision. -4

SuffPunch added 21:03 - Jun 19

If we stay up, he would have trumped Keiron. 6

SuffPunch added 21:03 - Jun 19

If we stay up, he would have trumped Keiron. 4

StringerBell added 21:04 - Jun 19

How completely underwhelming. 2

jas0999 added 21:05 - Jun 19

Bitterly disappointed with MA and the club. This is such a dreadful and underwhelming appointment. Looking at GOs record it’s very poor at best. I fail to accept this is the best we could do.



However, if it’s Gary, he will desperately need our support and I’ll reluctantly do so. If he can keep us up … then I suppose that’s a win.



Shame. -5

bradforblues added 21:05 - Jun 19

Not my first choice but as has already been mentioned once he's in charge he'll get my backing. COYB 6

RIPbobby added 21:06 - Jun 19

I support Ipswich Town so I have to back whom they see fit to lead us in the top flight. All the best Gary. 10

PMac13 added 21:07 - Jun 19

Worst of all bad bunch, massively disappointed with this appointment! Hope he proves me wrong but suspect he will be gone by Christmas! Really gutted at this, so much for Ashtons extensive search! 0

PMac13 added 21:07 - Jun 19

Worst of all bad bunch, massively disappointed with this appointment! Hope he proves me wrong but suspect he will be gone by Christmas! Really gutted at this, so much for Ashtons extensive search! -2

Ipswich_Crazy added 21:07 - Jun 19

Essexblue57, bye. let someone else who wants to support the club! 5

Ipswich_Crazy added 21:07 - Jun 19

Essexblue57, bye. let someone else who wants to support the club! 3

stocktractor added 21:08 - Jun 19

Ex scum..very underwhelming



Hope for us he keeps us up but not getting any juices flowing at all..especially as went for the scum job and they didn’t want him -5

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:08 - Jun 19

Some on here are absolutely clueless. Most people werent sure about McKenna at least this guy has experience of keeping teams up. That wolves side he had to sell 200 million quids worth of players like kilman, nunes, Neto, nevez, Jimenez. Imagine if we did that sold all our flair players and attack. Also if we compare his prem record to McKennas as well. if we stay up we are way more attractive to risk managing and with that better names. I honestly do not know what some are expecting. Everyone banged on about Frank but he’s never coming he’s early his chance in the premier league now and didn’t want the Fulham job so what makes people think he’ll come here!! Be realistic until we are established we have one tier of manager and player. Give this guy a chance at least ffs 22

poet added 21:08 - Jun 19

My immediate reaction is that we’ve gone from having a Mercedes Benz to having a Fiat Panda, but he has to be given a chance. Negative vibes will only harm the club, and that’s not acceptable.

I sincerely hope I’m totally wrong about this appointment, only time will tell. 7

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