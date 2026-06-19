O'Neil Set to Be New Town Boss
Friday, 19th Jun 2026 20:50
Town are closing in on appointing Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil their new manager, TWTD can confirm.
O’Neil was one of the names immediately mentioned in connection with the job after Kieran McKenna’s shock departure nine days ago with bookies making him the early favourite.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was briefly priced as the favourite and it’s understood the Norwegian and O’Neil were the last two candidates.
Speaking this morning, CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said he expected an imminent appointment and O’Neil is set to be that man with one or two details still to be tied up.
Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Ashton’s time in charge of the West Countrymen, and Bolton Wanderers.
The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his managerial career in August 2022 when he was put in caretaker charge of newly promoted AFC Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s sacking.
After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later and, after a strong run towards the end of the season, the Cherries finished 15th. Despite that, the Dorset club opted for a change of manager that summer.
O’Neil was quickly back in the game when he was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023.
In his first season the Old Gold finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
However, in his second campaign, the Molineux club had a tough start to the season and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues just before Christmas.
O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea.
Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the table.
Town look set to confirm the appointment over the weekend with a press conference on Monday or Tuesday.
Photo: TWTD
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