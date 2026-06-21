Philogene Linked With Serie A Club

Sunday, 21st Jun 2026 17:44 Blues forward Jaden Philogene is interesting Serie A Bologna, according to a report in Italy. Journalist Nicolò Schira claims Bologna, who finished eighth in the Italian top flight in 2025/26, are keen on the 24-year-old. Philogene, who joined Town from Aston Villa for an initial £20 million fee 18 months ago, has another three years on his contract. The former Hull City man has also again been linked with Turkish side Besiktas this summer, having been mentioned in connection with the Istanbul club in January but with no approach understood to have been made to the Blues. It would be a surprise if the former England U21 international were to be looking to move on ahead of a return to the Premier League, although, if there is any truth in the report, Serie A could similarly hold an attraction. Photo: Matchday Images



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urbanpenguin added 17:50 - Jun 21

I think it's one of the nicest cities in the world, I wouldn't blame him, incredible quality of life and food. 1

benslifeyt added 17:57 - Jun 21

Just a link . But if he goes cant blame him 1

itfc2024 added 17:58 - Jun 21

I worry he ain't good enough for the premiership but if he was to.go I hope the club get 50 million to put towards new players 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:09 - Jun 21

I agree regarding Bologna, in fact that entire area of Italy… I suspect He will only be sold if the new manager isn’t keen on him or we are offered way more than he’s worth. 0

Paulc added 18:13 - Jun 21

We won’t have to sell so likely will only do so if we make a substantial profit. And for the love of Portman Road, please stop calling it the premiership, it hasn’t been called that for 19 years now. 2

blueoutlook added 18:15 - Jun 21

Do we need both Jaden and Jack , they are both very lightweight for Premiership football. We could cash in on one and get someone in more robust for that left hand side,with the one that stays being the back up. I’d be thinking about it if I was Gary. If we can get 40-45 million I’d let him go. 1

cooper4england added 18:43 - Jun 21

Jack better at harrowing and pressing defenders. Philogene great for 3 or 4 worldies. I'll keep Jack, sell Phil's. 0

Counagoal added 19:03 - Jun 21

If we can get 30m+ for him I would take it. Decent at champ level but i think he lacks pace and wont get the space to unleash worldies like he did in the Champ. That along with the prem money and Muric money should give us a pretty hefty warchest. 0

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