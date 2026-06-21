Philogene Linked With Serie A Club
Sunday, 21st Jun 2026 17:44
Blues forward Jaden Philogene is interesting Serie A Bologna, according to a report in Italy.
Journalist Nicolò Schira claims Bologna, who finished eighth in the Italian top flight in 2025/26, are keen on the 24-year-old.
Philogene, who joined Town from Aston Villa for an initial £20 million fee 18 months ago, has another three years on his contract.
The former Hull City man has also again been linked with Turkish side Besiktas this summer, having been mentioned in connection with the Istanbul club in January but with no approach understood to have been made to the Blues.
It would be a surprise if the former England U21 international were to be looking to move on ahead of a return to the Premier League, although, if there is any truth in the report, Serie A could similarly hold an attraction.
Photo: Matchday Images
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