Burns Linked With Owls

Monday, 22nd Jun 2026 13:09 League One new boys Sheffield Wednesday are reported to be interested in Blues winger Wes Burns. The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer and, according to the Sheffield Star, is on the Owls’ shortlist as they prepare for life back in the third tier under new management. Burns remains in talks with Town regarding his future with a number of clubs, MLS sides understood to be among them, keeping an eye on his situation. If the Wales international’s hugely successful spell at Portman Road does come to an end this summer, it would be a big surprise if he were to drop into League One. Photo: Matchday Images



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Saxonblue74 added 13:14 - Jun 22

Wouldn't put my house on this one! Far too good for both club and league. 2

IP1Blue added 13:19 - Jun 22

In talks with a premier league for a contact but if we part ways could be dropping down to league 1!



A strange one!



My best guess is that he will go to the USA for a few years 0

jas0999 added 13:20 - Jun 22

Suspect he will move on in the summer. 0

dubblue added 13:26 - Jun 22

Ah no Wes you are better than that!!!

Hope you stay but if you feel you have to go try and get a competitive championship side if nothing better comes up 1

algarvefan added 13:27 - Jun 22

He has worked hard on his fitness all summer, he didn't get a decent run at the Prem last time out, think he should stay for another year, get it done Town. 1

Monkey_Blue added 13:28 - Jun 22

New owners might stump up a big 3 year contract, but I think Wes is better than league one, in fact I would prefer he stayed with us. 1

jazzback added 13:30 - Jun 22

I guess the new boss has to decide which players can be sacrificed to bring in his own players, and being out of contact makes his situation difficult. I hope he stays, but is that me being sentimental as no other top flight or championship teams to be in for him. He definitely can do better than league one 1

Churchman added 13:46 - Jun 22

I’d like him to stay. Great character and flipping good player. Only downside is that he’s had a lot of injuries.



Too good for L1, but Wednesday have just been taken over and they’re too good for L1 too. Might be a good move for him, contract permitting. 0

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