Burns Linked With Owls
Monday, 22nd Jun 2026 13:09
League One new boys Sheffield Wednesday are reported to be interested in Blues winger Wes Burns.
The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer and, according to the Sheffield Star, is on the Owls’ shortlist as they prepare for life back in the third tier under new management.
Burns remains in talks with Town regarding his future with a number of clubs, MLS sides understood to be among them, keeping an eye on his situation.
If the Wales international’s hugely successful spell at Portman Road does come to an end this summer, it would be a big surprise if he were to drop into League One.
Photo: Matchday Images
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