Al-Hamadi's Iraq Face France

Monday, 22nd Jun 2026 13:40

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi is set to make his second World Cup finals appearance this evening when Iraq take on France in Philadelphia (KO 10pm, BBC One).

Al-Hamadi started and won his 21st cap as the Iraqis were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opening fixture on Wednesday, becoming the 11th player with Town to feature at a World Cup finals.

The 24-year-old, who has previously scored five international goals, is the only Town player to appear at this World Cup so far with George Hirst having been an unused sub for both Scotland’s matches.

This evening’s game against the French, who defeated Senegal 3-1 in their opening fixture, could see a delayed start or players taken off at some stage as storms are forecast.

Iraq complete their group games when they take on the Senegalese in Toronto on Friday.

The 10 players to have featured at previous World Cups while with Town: John Wark and Alan Brazil (Scotland), Mick Mills, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher (all England), Bontcho Guentchev (Bulgaria), Matt Holland (Republic of Ireland), Amir Karic (Slovenia), Tommy Smith (New Zealand, who is also at this summer’s finals but is yet to play) and most recently, in 2018, Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).

John Elsworthy (Wales), George Burley (Scotland) and Bartosz Bialkowski (Poland) have been in squads for finals without playing, and in Elsworthy’s case in 1958, without travelling.

Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters