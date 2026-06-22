Bristol City Linked With Clarke

Monday, 22nd Jun 2026 16:13

Bristol City are reportedly keen on Blues full-back Harry Clarke, who appears certain to leave Portman Road this window.

At the end of the season, Town exercised a one-year option on the 25-year-old’s contract but in order to gain a fee rather than with a view to the former Arsenal man playing in the Premier League next term.

According to BBC Sport, the Robins view Clarke as a potential replacement for Ross McCrorie, who is interesting other clubs in the Championship and elsewhere in Europe.

If they are keen, the West Countrymen are likely to face opposition from Charlton Athletic, with whom Clarke spent a successful spell on loan in the second half of last season.

Another of his previous loan clubs, Sheffield United, may well also retain an interest.

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