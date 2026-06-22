Jordan: O'Neil Not a Good Fit For Town

Monday, 22nd Jun 2026 18:11

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed he told Blues CEO and chairman Mark Ashton that soon-to-be-announced new Town manager Gary O’Neil is not a great fit for the club.

O’Neil is now understood to have agreed personal terms with the Blues with a compensation package with his current club Strasbourg also believed to have been sorted.

Formal confirmation appears close with his Strasbourg assistants Tim Jenkins and Neil Critchley expected to join him at Portman Road.

Ashton has been a regular guest on TalkSPORT’s White and Jordan show during his time at Town and the pair, along with former Watford skipper Troy Deeney, discussed the impending appointment this afternoon.

“I’m always torn when it comes to these sorts of conversations, because I’ve got to decide whether I want to be someone that broadcasts honestly or I want to keep my relationships with people,” Jordan said.

“I don’t think Gary O’Neil is particularly strong. When I spoke to him, - without being too indiscrete, and he won’t appreciate it, so I’ll be indiscrete as I don’t know how to be anything else - what I heard from him after the Wolverhampton Wanderers gig didn’t give me any confidence in him. And I told him at the time, ’I think you’re weak’.

“People can change, circumstances can change and experiences, you should never form one opinion and stay with it.

“I think he was massively underestimated at Bournemouth and he picked up the reins with Scott Parker’s outburst and turned Bournemouth into a decent side.

“Of course, he lost his job and we saw what the new kid going into Bournemouth [Andoni Iraola] actually achieved, because he’s now at Liverpool.

“And we saw him at Wolves and I don’t think he could control that dressing room. I thought [Matheus] Cunha was a problem, but I think he allowed him to be one.

“I think the other players didn’t like what was going on there, whether it be the Tommy Doyles of the world and so on and so forth.

“So my takeaway from Gary, and I know he won’t appreciate this, was, ’Come on man, you’ve got to be a bit stronger than that’, so I can’t help but have that in my mind. But he’s gone into Strasbourg, he’s done a decent job.

“Do I think it’s a fit for Ipswich? If I’m honest, no I don’t. And I said that to Mark, but Mark is across it.”

He added: “Gary is a good football man. He was a decent player, he’s a decent coach, but this is a disaster for Ipswich, it really is. Don’t underestimate that this is an easy set of circumstances for Mark.

“Some would say, ’Where’s your succession programme? Why haven’t you emulated what Brentford have done?’. Well, Brentford have had stability, they stayed in the Premier League, whereas Ipswich have gone down and back up again.

“And Kieran, and I hope he’s being honest, has left it in a situation where they’re in limbo.

“So, it’s a difficult choice, but if it were me - with respect to Gary - I can’t see myself choosing him.”

Troy Deeney concurred: “Everything Simon says. I think as well, it’s very difficult. He’s done decent at Strasbourg, that came out of leftfield as well, no one knew where that came from.

“And now to go into the Premier League, with the greatest respect, to Ipswich, who don’t have the squad currently constructed, as we sit here today, it’s not a team that we think that can absolutely stay up.

“It’s a big risk. And I know a lot of the lads who were at Wolves at that time and they were very disappointed with how Cunha was allowed to do whatever he wanted, but everybody else had to abide by a different set of rules. Sometimes that works, but normally that doesn’t work.”

Photo: Matchday Images