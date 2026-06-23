Al-Hamadi's Iraq Beaten By France as Storm Delays Second Half

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 02:02

Ali Al-Hamadi’s Iraq were beaten 3-0 by France in a match delayed by a thunderstorm in Philadelphia.

Already 1-0 down to a Kylian Mbappe goal, Al-Hamadi came off the bench in the 26th minute, replacing skipper Aymen Hussein, who had picked up a knock.

The 24-year-old, winning his 22nd full cap, headed wide just after coming on and caused the French backline a few problems prior to half-time as rain began to fall heavily.

The downpour persisted and, due to concerns regarding lightning, the restart was delayed, initially for 15 minutes but with play ultimately not getting back under way for almost two hours.

France dominated a second half played in Blackburn-like conditions, Iraq gifting Mbappe an early second, before Ousmane Dembele added a third.

Al-Hamadi went close to pulling one back in the 76th minute when he slid in at the back post but could only guide a cross from the left wide.

The Iraqis remain without a point from their two games but still have an outside chance of progressing if they beat Senegal in Toronto in their final match on Friday.

Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters