Keeper Pope 'Open to Town Move'

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 10:07 Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope is again being tipped for a move to the Blues this summer. A fortnight ago, Town were reported to be keen on the 34-year-old along with Leeds United with Pope expected to leave St James’ Park after four years on Tyneside once the Magpies have signed another keeper having already recruited Ewen Jaouen from Reims. Manchester City’s England keeper James Trafford is among those reportedly being eyed. Now, Chronicle Live is reporting that Town’s change of manager won’t have an impact on the Blues targeting the former England keeper with a concrete approach anticipated. The Blues are expected to confirm Gary O’Neil as their new boss imminently. Pope, a Town season ticket holder growing up and a Blues academy player between the ages of 10 and 16, is said to be keen on the switch with positive talks believed to have already taken place. TWTD understands Town would be keen on Pope, who has a year left on his Newcastle contract, were he to become available given his extensive experience in the top flight. Speaking on Friday, CEO and chairman Mark Ashton told TWTD that the Blues are well down the line on a number of deals with those moves awaiting the new manager’s green light. Following his 2008 Playford Road release, Pope joined Bury Town and it was while with the West Suffolk club he was spotted by Charlton Athletic. Following numerous loan spells, Pope established himself as the Addicks’ number one, before moving on to then-Premier League Burnley in the summer of 2016. In the summer of 2022, the 6ft 6in tall keeper joined Newcastle for £10 million and since then he has made 131 appearances for the North-East club. Pope - or any other senior keeper - joining the staff would almost certainly see the Blues look to move on one of their current number ones with Alex Palmer, who lost his place to Christian Walton after suffering an injury in October, appearing most likely to depart. Already social media rumours have linked the 29-year-old, who is contracted to the summer of 2028, with a return to his previous club West Brom. Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



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Karlosfandangal added 10:19 - Jun 23

Are these players GON want or are they players the recurrent team think would be a good fit for Town 0

billlm added 10:23 - Jun 23

Karlos I hope it's what the manager wants or were going down the Chelsea route and that never ends well,

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jonwillpott added 10:23 - Jun 23

Proably both Karl as GON would be aware of potential signings by now if things are as advanced as media is reporting!!! An astute signing imo with bags of top flight experience and class too....this is the sort of signing we need!!! Knows the club well too.....34 is no age for a goalie. 5

Steelmonkey added 10:32 - Jun 23

But is he better than Walton or even Palmer? Both keepers have served us well in the past and both were better then Muric. 0

benslifeyt added 10:45 - Jun 23

Nick pope is better than what we have steel monkey hes played for england and consist in prem for alot of years . Way above the level of palmer and walton . BUT he is on the decline now. Id still say he is better than what we have 5

jas0999 added 10:47 - Jun 23

Certainly has that much needed PL. not our usual profile, owing to his age, but if he stays fit, he is an upgrade. 1

ITFC_1994 added 10:50 - Jun 23

A premier league proven keeper - what's not to like.



Muric aside, our GKs have been really really solid in the McKenna era and each one of them seems to have improved and been steady and assured when coming in, as well as being mentally OK when being left out.



The Walton to Hladky and Palmer to Walton situations in both championship seasons were examples.



It will be a shame to lose Palmer or Walton but I guess one needs to go- i hope Walton stays for sentimental reasons... However I think a loan for either would be sensible - in case we find ourselves in the championship or in need of a solid premier league number 2 next season.



Is our GK coach still Rene Gilmartin? Hope he sticks around as has done a great job! 2

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 10:50 - Jun 23

an ex-England international with heaps of Prem experience and an affinity for the club - get this done MA 3

Monkey_Blue added 11:06 - Jun 23

Karlosfandangel… the recruitment team identifies the players and McKenna or now GON get to approve or reject them 0

Bazza8564 added 11:18 - Jun 23

34 is no issue for a keeper, and with PL experience and a save ration consistently above 70% this is a first class option for us.



Last time in the PL Waltons was 51% and Palmers 63%.



People will say he's not so great with his feet, Ok fair enough but I don't see us necessarily playing out from the back so much in the PL anyway 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:21 - Jun 23

I think he would be a good signing . 1

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