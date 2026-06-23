Keeper Pope 'Open to Town Move'
Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 10:07
Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope is again being tipped for a move to the Blues this summer.
A fortnight ago, Town were reported to be keen on the 34-year-old along with Leeds United with Pope expected to leave St James’ Park after four years on Tyneside once the Magpies have signed another keeper having already recruited Ewen Jaouen from Reims. Manchester City’s England keeper James Trafford is among those reportedly being eyed.
Now, Chronicle Live is reporting that Town’s change of manager won’t have an impact on the Blues targeting the former England keeper with a concrete approach anticipated. The Blues are expected to confirm Gary O’Neil as their new boss imminently.
Pope, a Town season ticket holder growing up and a Blues academy player between the ages of 10 and 16, is said to be keen on the switch with positive talks believed to have already taken place.
TWTD understands Town would be keen on Pope, who has a year left on his Newcastle contract, were he to become available given his extensive experience in the top flight.
Speaking on Friday, CEO and chairman Mark Ashton told TWTD that the Blues are well down the line on a number of deals with those moves awaiting the new manager’s green light.
Following his 2008 Playford Road release, Pope joined Bury Town and it was while with the West Suffolk club he was spotted by Charlton Athletic.
Following numerous loan spells, Pope established himself as the Addicks’ number one, before moving on to then-Premier League Burnley in the summer of 2016.
In the summer of 2022, the 6ft 6in tall keeper joined Newcastle for £10 million and since then he has made 131 appearances for the North-East club.
Pope - or any other senior keeper - joining the staff would almost certainly see the Blues look to move on one of their current number ones with Alex Palmer, who lost his place to Christian Walton after suffering an injury in October, appearing most likely to depart.
Already social media rumours have linked the 29-year-old, who is contracted to the summer of 2028, with a return to his previous club West Brom.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
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