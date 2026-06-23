Town U21s to Play in EFL Trophy
Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 13:06
Town have revealed that the U21s will compete in next season’s EFL Trophy having been invited to take part as one of 16 category one academy teams.
The young Blues will play all their fixtures away from home against teams in Leagues One and Two.
The regionalised draw for the group stage will take place on Thursday live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm with former Blues skipper Luke Chambers among those selecting the ties. Town will be ball number seven in the Southern draw with the groups decided other than the U21s sides.
“Our involvement in this competition is an excellent example of the club’s progress in recent years and we’re looking forward to our academy players experiencing another new challenge and a fantastic platform to perform,” academy manager Ben Chenery said.
“Gaining senior experience against EFL sides will be hugely beneficial to our players’ development.
“They rose to new challenges superbly last season and this year will see more fixtures against senior and international opposition.”
The other clubs whose U21s sides will play in the competition are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.
Alongside Town, Brentford and Sunderland weren't involved in last season's competition with Manchester United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers dropping out.
During their time in League One, the Town first team faced the likes of Arsenal and West Ham's U21s in the competition, then known as the Papa Johns Trophy.
Photo: Matchday Images
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