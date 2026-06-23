Town Confirm O'Neil New Manager
Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 16:02
Town have confirmed the appointment of Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil as their new manager.
The former Wolves and AFC Bournemouth head coach has signed a three-year deal.
O’Neil, 43, is joined at Portman Road by his Strasbourg assistants Neil Critchley, previously manager of Blackpool and Liverpool’s U23s, and Tom Jenkins, while Ed Ames, who previously worked with him at Wolves comes in as an analyst/coach.
First-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas have left the club along with set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson.
Kieran McKenna’s assistant Martyn Pert is in talks regarding a new recruitment role, as is Sone Aluko, another of McKenna’s coaches.
Rene Gilmartin is also in talks but is expected to remain the head of goalkeeping.
“It is an honour to be appointed manager of this great football club,” O’Neil said.
“I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by.
“There is a strong vision and ambition at this club and I am fully aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the community of Ipswich and Suffolk.
“We all know the challenge ahead as we prepare for the season together and I’m excited to meet everyone and get to work.”
Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Ashton’s time in charge of the West Countrymen, and Bolton Wanderers.
The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his coaching career in August 2020 as Liverpool U23s’ assistant manager.
A year later he joined the Bournemouth coaching staff under Jonathan Woodgate and continued in that role under Scott Parker.
In August 2022, he was put in caretaker charge of the newly promoted Cherries following Parker’s sacking.
After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later and, after a strong run towards the end of the season, the Cherries finished 15th. Despite that, the Dorset club opted for a change of manager that summer.
O’Neil was quickly back in the game when he was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023.
In his first season the Old Gold finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
However, in his second campaign, the Molineux club had a tough start to the season and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues just before Christmas.
O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea.
Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the Ligue 1 table.
Photo: ITFC
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