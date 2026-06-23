Town Confirm O'Neil New Manager

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 16:02 Town have confirmed the appointment of Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil as their new manager. The former Wolves and AFC Bournemouth head coach has signed a three-year deal. O’Neil, 43, is joined at Portman Road by his Strasbourg assistants Neil Critchley, previously manager of Blackpool and Liverpool’s U23s, and Tom Jenkins, while Ed Ames, who previously worked with him at Wolves comes in as an analyst/coach. First-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas have left the club along with set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson. Kieran McKenna’s assistant Martyn Pert is in talks regarding a new recruitment role, as is Sone Aluko, another of McKenna’s coaches. Rene Gilmartin is also in talks but is expected to remain the head of goalkeeping. “It is an honour to be appointed manager of this great football club,” O’Neil said. “I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by. “There is a strong vision and ambition at this club and I am fully aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the community of Ipswich and Suffolk. “We all know the challenge ahead as we prepare for the season together and I’m excited to meet everyone and get to work.” Beckenham-born O’Neil’s playing career took him from Portsmouth to Walsall (loan), Cardiff (loan), Middlesbrough, West Ham United, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City, during Ashton’s time in charge of the West Countrymen, and Bolton Wanderers. The former England U19, U20 and U21 international began his coaching career in August 2020 as Liverpool U23s’ assistant manager. A year later he joined the Bournemouth coaching staff under Jonathan Woodgate and continued in that role under Scott Parker. In August 2022, he was put in caretaker charge of the newly promoted Cherries following Parker’s sacking. After a positive start, he was given the job full-time three months later and, after a strong run towards the end of the season, the Cherries finished 15th. Despite that, the Dorset club opted for a change of manager that summer. O’Neil was quickly back in the game when he was appointed head coach at Wolves in August 2023. In his first season the Old Gold finished 14th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, in his second campaign, the Molineux club had a tough start to the season and he was sacked after a 2-1 home defeat to the Blues just before Christmas. O’Neil took charge at Strasbourg in January, replacing ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, who had joined Chelsea. Strasbourg won 13, drew six and lost eight of his 27 games in charge and finished eighth in the Ligue 1 table. Photo: ITFC



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Wicksy added 16:03 - Jun 23

Best of luck Gary. Please keep us up! 10

Uhlenbeek added 16:03 - Jun 23

Well there you have it, not everyone's choice (including me) but good luck to him, he will have my support 13

Paulc added 16:03 - Jun 23

Right now then. He might not be everyone's first choice but lets all get behind him, he hasn't come here to fail, so lets give hime the support we gave Keiran.



Welcome Gary! COYB!! 6

SamWhiteUK added 16:05 - Jun 23

Fingers crossed. Good luck Gary 3

Doc_Albran added 16:05 - Jun 23

Decision made, Job done, now for us to all get behind him, get the squad sorted early for 2026/27 and move forward to pre-season (which should start in about 2 weeks!) with a bit of positivity! 3

Lightningboy added 16:05 - Jun 23

Well on the positive front Mark Hudson's gone.



Best of luck Gary. 2

parhamblue added 16:05 - Jun 23

Welcome Gary. Let's see your tactical nous and practicality put to good use in the season ahead.

I have certain misgivings about both people in the photo. But we need to get behind the manager and get behind the club. 1

boysof1981 added 16:06 - Jun 23

News to me we had a set piece coach. Glad he’s gone in all honesty, and wishing the best of luck to Gary and his team. 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:06 - Jun 23

Let’s go boys no matter who we brought in some would be happy some wouldn’t so let’s get behind him and the club. If he could bring Ensico with him from Strasbourg that would be great lol COYB’s 3

Mariner1974 added 16:07 - Jun 23

Looks like Gary has been having a nice summer holiday whilst Ligue 1 wrapped up.

Solid tan that.



Let's hope his 6 months in Strasbourg and having played I'd imagine every team in the French top flight, he has a good perspective on who could be good signings for us from that part of the world.



My opinion is our best shot at staying up this season, is to follow the Sunderland lead and load up on athletic, physically gifted French African footballers.



Hopefully Gary will have some decent insight alongside our newly recruited Man Utd scouting old guard. 3

armchaircritic59 added 16:08 - Jun 23

Welcome to PR and ITFC Gary. You won't need me to tell you anything about the difficult task that lies ahead, both following the previous manager and trying to keep us up in the toughest league in world football. I wish you the very best of luck, and if you can pull it off, you'll silence more than a few people. 1

wilhirecup added 16:09 - Jun 23

Good luck ,keep us up this season ,then win the F A Cup the following season please ,that would do well !

1

DeliasMashedPotato added 16:09 - Jun 23

This appointment is growing on me. Did a brilliant job where parker couldnt at bournemouth. Yes struggled at wolves but the squad was being heavilly depleted and he wasnt backed in the window. Lets see how he does with us - mr ashton get the cheque book out and give GON anything he needs to keep us up. COYB!! 2

benslifeyt added 16:09 - Jun 23

Done well at Bournemouth. Was hard done by at wolves when they sold their best players and didnt investe properly back into the squad again .

Done well abroad too.

Got the making to be a top manager for us . And has an eye for a player he got cunha at wolves . Id love a player like that to pop up for town too 1

AJW1971 added 16:10 - Jun 23

Like others, not my first choice, but am 110% behind him. Good luck Gary.

COYB! 2

NITFC added 16:11 - Jun 23

It's unusual these days for an English manager to get a chance in the Premier League, and that's why our national manager is German.



So well done to Town for this appointment. 2

slobfeatures added 16:11 - Jun 23

Hope Gary can work with Pert Gilmartin and Aluko as all have had a positive effect on our team.

Let’s get behind the man and the team. COYB 1

Jugsy added 16:12 - Jun 23

Good to see the comments of support for Gary, despite our own preferences for who the new manager would be.



I'm of the belief that it takes a lot more than just the manager for a team to be successful and Ashton has put a great deal of that infrastructure in place. Hopefully all this hard work that has gone on before him puts Gary in a great place to continue our upward trajectory. 2

bedsitfc added 16:12 - Jun 23

Needed someone in quickly for signings so hopefully all has been done correctly with a vision.



Not my first choice but hope to be proven wrong 0

JPR77 added 16:14 - Jun 23

Welcome to Portman Road, Best of Luck Gary!! 0

Zonny added 16:15 - Jun 23

Championship here we come -3

tractorboybig added 16:15 - Jun 23

on the plus side he cannot do worse than km did 0

bradforblues added 16:15 - Jun 23

Right, that's fine and we are all now Gary O'Neill's blue & white Army.

So next step is let's get those quality signings done please so we can look forward to Aug 22 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:16 - Jun 23

To be fair, if KMK had been appointed at the start of 24/25 season he'd have been gone after a few months. Lets give the bloke our best and hope he comes up with the goods. Welcome Gary. 0

RIPbobby added 16:16 - Jun 23

You can do this. Remember horses for courses. 0

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