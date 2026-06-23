O'Neil: The Focus Will Be Stabilising as a Premier League Club

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 17:19

New Blues boss Gary O’Neil says the focus will be on stabilising Town in the Premier League having been appointed on a three-year deal this afternoon.

O’Neil replaces Kieran McKenna, who departed after almost five years a fortnight ago, and the 43-year-old, who has left Ligue 1 Strasbourg to move to Suffolk, paid tribute to his predecessor when he was unveiled at a Portman Road press conference this afternoon.

“No one could argue, Kieran did incredible things for the football club, it’s been an incredible run the club’s been on,” he said.

“A fantastic journey and now the focus has to be the next step on that and how we stabilise as a Premier League club.

“And that’s why I’m here. I’ve experience in that, I’ve done it before. The playing group fits what I like, from watching from the outside - good culture, hard work, honest, same in the stands. So I feel like I’ve a really good connection with the club and what it’s about to go through this season.

“Trying to add to some of the incredible memories that have already been create some of the incredible memories that have already been created here in the last few seasons.”

O’Neil, who previously kept AFC Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, says his approach doesn’t differ significantly from McKenna’s, although he will look to add flexibility.

“There are a lot of similarities to how my teams have played and what Ipswich have done, to be honest,” he continued.

“We will find ways to be more adaptable, I think. I’ve managed three teams now and they’ve all had a very similar style but to different degrees of how much we have the ball and how much risk we take.

“I’m willing to adapt certain things but I have things that I won’t adapt and that I’m very, very keen on.

“I want my teams to have the ball, I want us to express ourselves with the ball. But it is the Premier League, there are some big hitters in it and there are some games when you have to adapt a bit and try and be clever and you try and pick your moments.

“I think the real focus this year is, let’s get enough points, let’s still look like a good football team, let’s be well coached, let’s be together, let’s be hard-working, but come the end of the season, the only thing that most people are going to care about is how many points we’ve put on the board.”

There’s little doubt that Premier League safety is the priority in the season ahead, but O’Neil says he was attracted by Town’s ambition beyond that.

“I think if you ask probably 14 clubs in the division, the first thing would be that,” he admitted. “And, of course, we want to go on from that.

“The thing that drew me to this role, and there have been Premier League clubs that I’ve spoken to in the past and decided not to go to, the reason that this one appealed so much is the history and the size of the club.

“But also the ambition and where the club is at. It’s not one that’s just looking to achieve safety, the aim is to grow and to achieve more than that.

“It’s been in Europe before, it’s won in Europe before. It’s a big, big football club that we can do special things with.

“But, of course, as a newly promoted side, if I sat here and said anything but ‘we need to make sure we stay up first’, I’m sure you guys would be fairly surprised because coming up from the Championship you know what the challenge is like. We embrace that first and then we see what we can do beyond that.”

Having already had three jobs in a relatively short career, O’Neil says he believes he will grow as a boss.

“I’m still very young as a manager and I feel I can get much, much better,” he said. “Being in the Premier League at such a young age early in my career, taught me a lot at the hard end of the game and the hard end of the division as well, staying up with Bournemouth, the same again at Wolves.

“But then to take a break, to reflect, to improve and to go and work in a different environment in France with Strasbourg, which was incredible, to get to a European semi-final, French Cup semi-final, to dominate the ball in every game, to be the dominant force. I’ve been on both.

“Whether we get this club to a European semi-final, I’ve done that before. Whether we need to stay in the Premier League, I’ve done that before.

“I’ve lots of things that I can bring to this, but the club also has lots of things that it offers me. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to work with an ownership group that has shown already that they’re calm and they back their managers and they invest heavily in what this football club needs.

“The fanbase, every time I’ve come here, whether it be as a player or as a coach, it’s a very difficult place to come because of the atmosphere that’s created.

“[Chairman and CEO] Mark [Ashton] and how well he does with his managerial appointments and how well he runs the club. The playing group and how honest and hard-working it looks.

“So many boxes that were ticked for me when it came up and once Mark offered me the job, it became an no-brainer. Very excited that we get to work together.

“I can’t wait to meet the players, get to work, get my teeth stuck into pre-season and the summer transfer window.

“Bit of work to do before that first game against Sunderland and then three points every week is the aim and see where we can get to.”





Photo: TWTD