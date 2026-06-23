Ashton: Tactical and Technical Plan and Cultural Fit Led to O'Neil Appointment

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2026 17:57

Blues CEO and chairman Mark Ashton says new manager Gary O’Neil’s technical and tactical plan for the year ahead and his personality being a good fit for the culture of the club were what persuaded him to appoint the Strasbourg boss as the successor to Kieran McKenna.

O’Neil, who previously managed Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, has signed a three-year deal with the Blues.

At a Portman Road press conference this afternoon Ashton, who was in charge at Bristol City when O’Neil was a player with the West Country side, was asked why he believes the 43-year-old is the man to keep the Blues in the top flight.

“When you get the opportunity to meet people,” Ashton reflected. “People bandy names around left, right and centre but when you get time to meet people, you can get under the skin of them and get to know them.

“And I think there are two elements to it. I think when Gary presented to us, his technical and tactical plan for next season, how he plans to keep us in this division, how we need to be slightly more adaptable, how he wants to adapt the team and alter the team to try and keep us in the division, it was very clear, there was a very clear philosophy on how he wanted to do that.

“When I spoke to all of the clubs that he’s managed, whether that was executives, players, coaches, senior management, the one thing that they talked about was how good he was on the grass, how well he relates to players, how clear he will be in his communication, how they will know exactly what he wants to do. And that came across really clearly from everyone I spoke to.

“And on the other side, there’s really the cultural piece. It was the cultural fit for this football club because I do think this football club is different and I think Gary’s personality fit will be good for the club.

“He’s obviously done his due diligence on us because when we met him he talked heavily about the club, the community, the importance to the town, he could clearly understand that.

“So I think both parts when they come together gave me absolute clarity that he’s the man for the job.

“And I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get him out of Strasbourg and get him here.”

Not all fans were convinced when it became clear O’Neil was being lined up for the job.

“When you appoint any manager you have differences of opinion, that’s life,” Ashton continued. “I had the same when I appointed Kieran. I said the other day, I’ve still got the emails and the messages that were very varied at that point in time.

“But we’ve run a process, we believe we’ve absolutely got the right man and Gary’s touched on it, this is a very special football club, I’ve said this time and time again.

“And I think we have the privilege to lead this football club and to have a manager now who really understands those values of the football club and will stand by mine and the board and the senior management team’s side, to lead this football club is key.

“I want us to be the best version of ourselves going into this Premier League season. It is going to be tough, it’s the best league in the world for a reason, but I want us to be really competitive and show the very, very best version of ourselves.”

Photo: TWTD