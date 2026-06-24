Town Travel to Face Union Berlin in Pre-Season
Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 10:34
Town have confirmed their final fixture of pre-season, a trip to Germany to face Bundesliga side Union Berlin at their Stadion An der Alten Försterel on Saturday 15th August (KO 2.30pm BST).
The Blues will be in Germany from the preceding Wednesday for a second European training camp with a spell in Spain having already been announced.
Die Fisernen finished 11th in Germany's top division last season and recently appointed former Swiss international Mauro Lustrinelli as their manager.
A full list of Town’s pre-season friendlies can be found here.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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