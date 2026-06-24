O'Neil: At Bournemouth We Were Adaptable, Had an Incredible Culture and Togetherness

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 12:20

Incoming Town manager Gary O’Neil has outlined how he masterminded AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League survival in his first season as a boss, perhaps a blueprint for the job he has to do at Portman Road.

O’Neil, whose appointment on a three-year deal was announced yesterday, took charge of the newly promoted Cherries in August 2022 following Scott Parker’s departure, initially on a caretaker basis, having been assistant manager at Dean Court.

Having started with a run of six matches without defeat, winning two, the 43-year-old was handed the reins on a permanent basis in the November.

Following a tougher spell, a run of six wins in nine between mid-March and the end of April secured their top-flight status. O’Neil’s subsequent sacking came as a surprise to most observers.

As will be the case with Town going into the campaign ahead, the Dorset side had been tipped for an immediate return to the Championship following their promotion.

Quizzed on what was behind their survival at yesterday afternoon’s press conference, O’Neil said: “We were adaptable. We had an incredible culture and togetherness. We were fantastic at not letting setbacks affect us. Because of the nature of the Premier League, you’re going to perform well at times and get zero reward - it’s the nature of the league.

“We were fantastic at brushing that off and just being ready to go again and just being the best version of ourselves every week.

“It didn’t mean we were always successful and it is a difficult adjustment. You get promoted and you’re used to winning every week and then you come up to this league and success is almost if you win one in three. That means you lose twice out of three and it can still be a successful season for you.

“Adjusting to that and how difficult spells of the season are going to be and not letting it eat away at confidence and morale. Trying to keep the group together, keep the group focused.

“And we had some quality at Bournemouth as well. Coaching is one part but you still need players that can deliver and we had those moments in games where some of our big players stepped up and provided big moments.

“But we were adaptable. We were different when we went away to some difficult places. We tried to dominate at home, still wanted to be really aggressive.

“A combination of things and all the people behind that people don’t see, which will be the same here, exactly the same, all the people in the training ground, in the dining rooms, the kitmen, everyone giving everything, just to make sure everything gives us the best chance of taking points.

“That was what was needed there. There are some parallels here and the great thing here is that we didn’t really have the opportunity to do much business at Bournemouth, there was a takeover going on and we were almost unable to sign too many.

“Whereas here, it’s been well set up. The club’s in a good spot financially and if we need to do stuff in this window we can. We have a fantastic opportunity.”

Pressed further on that adaptability, O’Neil wouldn’t go into too many details: “You probably won’t have seen loads of it but at Strasbourg we were 4-2-3-1 a lot, we rotated a bit with the ball to give us some different shapes.

“We had a lot of the ball and I like that, that is a preference of mine. But we will have to play Man City at the Etihad at some point and maybe we won’t be that.

“And that’s probably about as much as I want to give you at this moment. But you’ve probably got the gist of what I mean.”

Having had short spells at all three of his clubs as a manager up to now, O’Neil is now looking to put down roots in Suffolk.

“It’s a fantastic part of the world,” he said. “When I spoke to [CEO and chairman] Mark [Ashton] about it, it’s an incredible place, so many nice little bits dotted around it as well, some lovely rural spots.

“I know there’s a big ex-players’ committee here and when you look at how many of them come back to live here, it tells you all about the place.

“I’m going to love my time here. To be fair, I’ve loved my time at all the clubs that I’ve worked at, but I know I’m going to enjoy my time here. Family are fully committed to it, young family, they all support me fully, they love coming to the matches.

“I’m sure they’ll love meeting Ed Sheeran at some point, that will be high up on their list, I would think! Looking forward to all of that and I can’t wait to get started.”

On fans’ expectations of how their club should perform and where it should be, he added: “That’s the nature of the business that we’re in, the expectation is always something that you’re trying to get to and trying to stay up with.

“But I try to represent every club that I’m at, whether that be as a player or as a coach, with what the fans would expect from me. And every time I leave, I still have a really good relationship with the football club.

“I could easily go back and watch a Bournemouth match, go back to Molineux. The end of a football manager’s journey at a club is often not very good, normally they end with a downturn and you losing your job.

“But that doesn’t always sum up the whole journey. I have real fond memories of my time at Wolves, it will always have a special place in my memory, the same with Bournemouth.

“And when I leave here, I want this to be the most special one so far. I want to do something very, very special here. I want to make everyone proud, I want to give the fans something they can get behind and I will be doing everything I can to make sure that it is successful.”

Asked whether he is excited, he grinned: “Very excited. The Premier League’s great, it’s an incredible place to be. I feel very, very fortunate to have already done nearly three years in it, the best league in the world.

“And to do it with this club feels different at this moment and I’m very, very excited to get going.”

Photo: TWTD