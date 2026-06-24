Released Robertson Joins Bournemouth

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 13:16

Released Town Women’s midfielder Kyra Robertson has joined AFC Bournemouth

Robertson signed for the Blues in 2021 having previously been in Norwich’s youth set-up.

The 23-year-old was a key member of Joe Sheehan’s side which won the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the second tier for the first time in 2024/25.

She skippered the team as they beat Plymouth 3-1 at Portman Road in March 2025 and made more than 100 appearances for the club, but was released having been involved infrequently in WSL2 last season.

The move to the Dorset side sees her return to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, the third tier of women’s football.

“I’m really excited. I have had my chats with Helen [Bleazard, head coach] and Bruce [Suraci, the Cherries’ head of women’s football] and I think the direction the club is going in is really exciting. It’s definitely a project I want to get on board with and I am ready to get going,” Robertson said.

“The women’s team have been really successful in the past couple of years, making the step up to tier three and competing really well in their first season.

“It’s a case of building on that, hoping to take the club forward on the women’s side and getting as far as we can. They have a great journey; it’s all mapped out and hopefully we can succeed in that.”

Suraci added: “Kyra is another great addition for us as we continue to build a committed and competitive squad for next season.

“She brings a high level of mobility to the central midfield position, as well as an aggressiveness to press and compete, with good quality in possession to link between units.

“Kyra has already been there and done it with regards to promotion from tier three as part of the team leadership group, so we are looking forward to seeing her impacting the culture of the group.

“She will also be a superb role model, having already won awards for her impact on the community at her previous club, whilst also coming with positive character references.

“We are excited to be building a squad made up of players with strong character traits that faithfully represent the culture of AFC Bournemouth.”

Photo: TWTD