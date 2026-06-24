Carr Joins St Mirren Following Town Release

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 13:40

Recently released U21s midfielder Ryan Carr has joined Scottish Premiership St Mirren.

Carr was among those let go by the Blues at the end of the season having been at the club since signing from Carlisle in January 2023.

While at Portman Road he spent time on loan at Aveley, Gateshead and Ebbsfleet United, and won Scotland U21s caps.

Durham-born Carr was on the first-team bench for two Town Carabao Cup ties but didn’t make it onto the field, having made a senior debut for Carlisle in the EFL Trophy as a 17-year-old.

Now 21, Carr has signed a two-year deal with the Saints having an option for a further season.

“I’m very happy to get signed, the combative midfielder told the St Mirren website. “I’ve had a couple of good conversations with the manager. What he’s trying to build here is something really exciting and I want to be a part of it.

“Fans can expect that I will give 100 per cent in every game. I’m energetic, hard-working, love both sides of the game in possession and defending. Goals and assists are something I like to chip in with as well. I’ve settled in well. All the boys and staff have been brilliant with me.”

Manager Craig McLeish added: “Ryan was brought to my attention by Gavin [Miller]. Gavin really liked him from watching him at Ipswich U21s and I then watched his footage from the Scotland U21s. I spoke to people that knew him, coaches, staff and players that worked with him at the U21 level.

“I think the fans will love his energy and his tenacity in the middle of the pitch and he can handle the ball really well too.

“He’s one that we’re really excited about. He’s someone that’s at a really good age that needs a platform to go and kick on and hopefully we can help him get to the levels that he wants to get to in the game.

“I’ve loved the short spell of time that I’ve had to spend with him and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better and to see him on the pitch.”

Photo: Matchday Images