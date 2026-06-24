New Kits Unveiled Next Week
Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 15:35
Town will launch their new home and away kits on Friday 3rd July at 3pm.
As in previous years, the Blues will unveil their home and away strips, the last under the contract with Umbro with the club understood to be moving to a new supplier ahead of 2027/28, believed to be Nike.
The Buttermarket shopping centre in town revealed the date and time on its social media with Town promoting the new kits with a reference to Dara O’Shea’s pre-derby victory rallying cry, when the skipper reminded his teammates they were representing “us and our people”.
A third strip will be launched into the season, as has been the case in other recent seasons.
Photo: Buttermarket/Facebook
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