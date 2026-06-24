New Kits Unveiled Next Week

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 15:35 Town will launch their new home and away kits on Friday 3rd July at 3pm. As in previous years, the Blues will unveil their home and away strips, the last under the contract with Umbro with the club understood to be moving to a new supplier ahead of 2027/28, believed to be Nike. The Buttermarket shopping centre in town revealed the date and time on its social media with Town promoting the new kits with a reference to Dara O’Shea’s pre-derby victory rallying cry, when the skipper reminded his teammates they were representing “us and our people”. A third strip will be launched into the season, as has been the case in other recent seasons. Photo: Buttermarket/Facebook



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BeachBlue added 15:39 - Jun 24

I'm 53 years old and way to excited for someone of my age.

Love new kit day!

8

John_Grose added 16:00 - Jun 24

What colour will the away one be this season? 0

Bazza8564 added 16:01 - Jun 24

Lots of talk about Nike coming, personally I am a little disappointed we've extended the deal with Umbro by a year, Nike in the PL would have been so cool this coming season.



4 year deal 4 years ago and I was hoping this summer for a change.



Hey ho, i'll no doubt invest again 0

Clemcc added 16:07 - Jun 24

Quick.. Someone check the Asian Sport shops. Maybe already on the racks like the third kit last season before the official announcement!!! 2

tetchris added 16:09 - Jun 24

Expecting us and our people to be printed on the shirt somewhere. MA loves a slogan! 0

FreddySteady added 16:24 - Jun 24

Always Adidas for me I’m afraid but it’s no big deal 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:46 - Jun 24

Not particularly bothered tbh, as long as the right people are wearing them! 0

Pettabelieveit added 17:05 - Jun 24

I heard a rumour that Adidas wanted to take over the club shop as part of any potential deal.. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:07 - Jun 24

Personally, I prefer my Greene King from the Burley era. Can't afford to buy a new kit every season, although they have been known to appear as birthday presents in the past. 0

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