Ex-Blues Forward Dobra Joins Orient

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2026 20:29

Former Blues forward Armando Dobra has joined League One Leyton Orient from League Two Chesterfield, signing a three-year deal.

Dobra, 25, came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and went on to make 16 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring twice, before leaving the club by mutual consent in the summer of 2022 and joining former boss Paul Cook with the Spireites.

Having helped the Derbyshire side back into the EFL and then last season into the League Two play-offs, Dobra has moved back home to London and the O’s, who are managed by former Blues loanee Richie Wellens and who ex-Town academy coach and scout Scott Mitchell recently joined as director of football.

“I’m really happy to sign for the club. The gaffer was a big part for me to come here, because of the way he plays - it suits me - and I can’t wait to get going,” Dobra said.

“I’m ready for the step up and here is the perfect place to do it. Working hard is a given and I’m one of those players that will give my all for the badge - I’m ready to get started.”

Wellens added: “We’re really pleased to have Dobs sign for the club. He has really impressed me during his time at Chesterfield and has good goalscoring numbers to match his energy and work rate.

“He brings a lot of experience and a strong mentality, and plays with an edge that I like. He’s not only good in possession, but he is prepared to work for the team as well. I look forward to seeing him get started and hopefully hitting the ground running.”



Mitchell continued: “Armando is another exciting addition for the club and we are delighted to welcome him to the O’s. He’s been a standout performer in League Two over the last few seasons, demonstrating his quality and impact in games.

“He’s determined, ambitious and arrives at a good stage in his career, where he still has room to improve and further develop - and we are confident he will excite our supporters with his creativity, ability to get on the ball in key areas, and his knack for making things happen in the final third.”

Elsewhere, former Blues assistant manager Stuart Taylor has the left the same role at St Mirren to take up a position at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 51-year-old, who worked under Paul Lambert at Town, had been with the Saints since March.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters