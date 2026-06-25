Pooley Appointed Women's Assistant Manager

Thursday, 25th Jun 2026 13:15

Town men’s U18s coach Matt Pooley has been appointed assistant manager of the Blues’ women’s team.

Pooley, who has been at the club for three and a half years following spells at Norwich and Southend, worked alongside manager David Wright with the U18s prior to the former full-back taking over the women’s team, moving to lead coach for the remainder of the season.

He will join Lauren Phillips, already an assistant manager, in supporting Wright, who was given his job on a permanent basis in April having been in the position on an interim basis since January, in the WSL2 campaign ahead.

As reported last week, the women’s team is set for significant investment.



“I am incredibly proud and excited to be taking on a new role at the club after close to four fantastic seasons working within the academy programme,” Pooley said.

“During my time at the club I’ve had the privilege of working closely with a number of talented players and staff, while also continuing to build a strong working relationship with David in a range of different positions.



“What excites me most about this next step is the vision and ambition the club has for the women’s game.

“There is a real drive to continue building something special here in Ipswich, and I’m looking forward to contributing to that journey in any way I can.



“I’m extremely grateful for the support and opportunities I’ve received within the Academy over the past four seasons, and I can’t wait to get started to continue driving the women’s programme forward.”



Town women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “Matt is an excellent addition to our coaching team.



“He brings a wealth of experience in player development and a strong understanding of creating high-performance environments.



“His knowledge, energy and attention to detail will be a real asset to the group, and we’re delighted to welcome him to Ipswich Town Women.”

U16s coach Jimmy Smith worked alongside Pooley with the U18s in the second half of the season and may well step up on a permanent basis.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images