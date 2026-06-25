U21s Grouped With Luton, Peterborough and Colchester in EFL Trophy

Thursday, 25th Jun 2026 14:39

Town’s U21s have been grouped with Luton Town, Peterborough United and Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

Former Blues and U’s skipper Luke Chambers took part in this afternoon’s draw alongside former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side, who will be competing in the competition for the first time, will play all their fixtures away from home.

The group stages will be played from early September, the round of 32 from the week commencing 7th December, the round of 16 in the week commencing 11th January, the quarter-finals in the week commencing 15th February, the semi-finals in the week commencing 8th March and the final on Sunday 11th April.

The top two from each group progress to the knockout stage with the competition remaining regionalised until the quarter-finals.

The other clubs whose U21s sides will play in the competition are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

Alongside Town, Brentford and Sunderland weren't involved in last season's competition with Manchester United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers dropping out.

During their time in League One, the Town first team faced the likes of Arsenal and West Ham's U21s in the competition, then known as the Papa Johns Trophy.

Photo: TWTD