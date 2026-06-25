Blues Among Clubs Linked With Keepers

Thursday, 25th Jun 2026 17:17 Town and fellow promoted sides Hull City and Coventry City are among the clubs reported to be eyeing Manchester United keeper Radek Vitek, while a Swedish newspaper is linking the Blues, Tigers and Aston Villa with Stoke City number one Viktor Johansson. According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen to keep hold of 22-year-old Vitek, however, the former Czech U20 international wants to play regular football. The three promoted clubs are claimed to be interested. Vitek, who has two years left on his contract, was on loan with Bristol City last season, having previously had spells with Accrington Stanley and in Austria with Blau-Weiß Linz. Meanwhile, Aftonbladet is reporting Town, Hull and Villa are showing interest in Sweden international Johansson, who is currently at the World Cup. The 27-year-old joined Stoke from Rotherham in 2024 and has kept 23 clean sheets in 79 games for the Potters. Johansson, who has won 12 senior caps, recently signed a new four-year contract at the bet365 Stadium. He started his English career with Villa’s academy, who he joined from Hammerby, but moved on to Leicester before making a senior appearance, although having featured during a loan spell with Alfreton. Having also been unable to break into the Foxes side, he joined the Millers in September 2020 and it was with the South Yorkshiremen that he made his name. Town seem certain to add to their goalkeeping ranks this summer, however, it’s understood they have been in talks with Newcastle United regarding Nick Pope, a former Blues academy player and one-time season ticket holder, and someone with his extensive Premier League experience would appear a more likely option. Photo: Matchday Images



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algarvefan added 17:23 - Jun 25

I just hope Walton is given a chance to prove himself as number 1 at the start of the season. Thought he was great last year and has improved greatly. 8

NewForester added 17:29 - Jun 25

But algarvefan, is he premier league material? 0

Bluearmy_81 added 17:33 - Jun 25

IMHO yes, Walton is 2

bluelad7 added 17:42 - Jun 25

I agree he deserves the opportunity that he has created for himself. For being so loyal when he got injured and Hladky came in. So yes, Christian deserves the opportunity. and that is sentiment aside. I think he is good enough. 2

number8 added 17:48 - Jun 25

I’d prefer Nick Pope- a top quality keeper with experience of the league and champions league. 0

Nutkins_Return added 17:49 - Jun 25

Algarvefan there isn't much room for sentiment. He should have the same chance pre season as the new guy but the best keeper plays. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:00 - Jun 25

There are certainly a good few decent keepers around that might be available. If any of them came down to a financial fight between ourselves and the other newly promoted clubs, it's a no contest. Is CW good enough for the PL? Well last time we saw so little of him, it's not possible to form an opinion based on that, so there's very little to go on. Absolutely no room for any sentiment regarding anyone this season, like it or not. Whoever G O'N decide is best I'll go with, if it's CW well the very best of luck to him, he won't be unemployed! 0

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