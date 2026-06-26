Loanee Graham Signs Permanent Deal

Friday, 26th Jun 2026 16:09

Loanee forward Kit Graham has joined Town Women on a two-year deal following her release by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer.

Graham played a key role in helping the Blues to WSL2 survival having signed on loan in January.

The 30-year-old netted two brilliant strikes from distance as David Wright’s side secured their second-tier place with a shock 3-0 win at eventual champions Birmingham City in late April.

“I’m delighted to extend my stay here at Ipswich,” Chatham-born Graham said.

“I was made to feel so welcome when I arrived at the start of the year and have really enjoyed being a part of this group.

“The girls worked so hard to secure survival in WSL2 and I’m excited to see how much we can continue to grow together.”

Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re delighted that Kit has chosen to return.

“Everybody could see the impact she had on and off the pitch, and her experience in the game speaks volumes.

“It shows the direction the club is moving in to bring a player like Kit back to the club and we’re looking forward to seeing her make a similar impact over the course of the next two years.”

Graham spent eight years with Charlton and was in the Addicks side which won promotion to the second tier in 2017/18.

She joined WSL Spurs in 2019, going on to make 88 appearance for the North Londoners, scoring 11 times, including the first goal netted by a woman at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Graham was also in this side which reached the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final in 2024.

Photo: Matchday Images