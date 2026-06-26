Donacien Joins Northampton

Friday, 26th Jun 2026 16:39

Ex-Blues defender Janoi Donacien has joined League Two Northampton Town on a one-year deal following his release by Chesterfield.

Donacien, 32, played a big part in the early days of Kieran McKenna’s time in charge of the club and was a regular in the side which won promotion to the Championship with injury limiting his involvement the following year.

The St Lucia international moved to the Spireites, managed by Paul Cook, having been released in the summer of 2024 but again was hampered by injuries, making only nine starts and 24 sub appearances in two years with the Derbyshire side.

“Janoi is a player I know well,” said new Cobblers manager and one-time Town U21s coach Chris Hogg. “He is an excellent person to bring in to the squad.

“He is an aggressive, versatile defender who is quick and who can play anywhere across the backline.

“He has a lot of success through his career, including back to back promotions at Ipswich Town and a promotion with Accrington.

“Fans have always appreciated his character, commitment and performances. He is in a good place physically and he is ready to kick on and help us move forward.”

In addition to Hogg, Northampton's assistant manager is Chris Doig, who was in the same position at Town when Paul Hurst brought him to Portman Road from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images