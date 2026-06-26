Al-Hamadi's Iraq Exit World Cup After Senegal Thrashing

Friday, 26th Jun 2026 22:11

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi played the first 58 minutes as 10-man Iraq were thrashed 5-0 by Senegal in Toronto, ending their participation in the World Cup.

Iraq, who had lost their opening two games, got off to the worst possible start when they conceded after four minutes.

Matters got worse on 13 when referee Anthony Taylor showed Rebin Sulaka a straight red card following a VAR review for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The game was little contest from there and the Senegalese romped to victory to secure third place and appear certain to go through to the knockout stages.

Iraq go home without a point, Al-Hamadi, the 11th Town player to appear at a World Cup finals, having started two of their games and come off the bench in the other to take his international appearances tally to 22 but without adding to his five international goals.

Senegal’s victory all but ended Scotland and George Hirst’s hopes of progressing to the next round with the Blues’ striker not having made it onto the field during the Scots’ three group games.

Photo: Reuters