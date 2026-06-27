Casadei Linked With Blues Loan

Saturday, 27th Jun 2026 17:45 Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei could be sent on loan to Town should Chelsea re-sign him this summer, according to a report in Italy. Casadei was with the West Londoners between 2023 and 2025, spending time on loan at Reading and Leicester City in addition to making four starts and 13 sub appearances for his parent club. The 23-year-old, who was with Cesena and Inter as a youth player, was sold to Torino for €15 million (£13 million) in February 2025 with Chelsea understood to have included a sell-on clause of between 25 and 27.5 per cent in that deal. That would allow the Stamford Bridge club to re-sign him for a reduced fee during this transfer window and, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, they are considering doing so this summer when they would then look to send the former Italy U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international out on loan to the Blues. Earlier Italian reports have also linked Brighton, Everton and La Liga Real Betis with the midfielder. Meanwhile, Juventus central defender Lloyd Kelly is reported to under Town consideration as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League. The 27-year-old centre-half or left-back was a regular with the Turin giants last season but some reports in Italy say he and the club are negotiating his return to England, although others say he is happy to stay. Juve are said to want €35 million (£30.2 million) for Kelly with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa having been linked by TuttoJuve. According to the EADT, the Blues have joined the interested parties, the former England U21 international having previously played for new manager Gary O’Neil at AFC Bournemouth and at Bristol City during CEO and chairman Mark Ashton’s time with the West Countrymen. Photo: Matchday Images



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parhamblue added 17:55 - Jun 27

How can I be sure, in a world that's constantly changing? 2

algarvefan added 17:59 - Jun 27

parhamblue.......sadly you can't be!!! 1

TomCruise added 18:00 - Jun 27

Nothing's impossible.. 0

parhamblue added 18:05 - Jun 27

I really, really, really wanna know. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:12 - Jun 27

Looks like a typical Chelsea thing, hawking around young or youngish players like they're pieces of confetti. I'm pretty sure I've seen the guy play in Italy but I can't remember exactly when, as I've watched a reasonable amount of Italian football over the years and the name is certainly familiar from there.



While I have absolutely no problem with clubs forging links with others in different countries, treating footballers like pawns on a chess board isn't my thing. They loan them to you, you improve them for them (they hope ) and they take them back. Only one long term winner there, aside from the player himself of course. It's just me of course, an old timers view of things!



As for Kelly, well I've most definitely seen him play a fair number of times. £30M (+) ? A bit steep, £25-20M maybe. His stats from last season are pretty reasonable, especially from Serie A itself and the site I've got them from says no significant weaknesses and 3 significant strengths in aerial duels, passing and concentration. I guess maybe that now we're back in with the big boys we need to pay big boy prices to compete. So that's one for the recruitment guys to puzzle over! 1

Saxonblue74 added 18:19 - Jun 27

Show me a bloke on a town shirt with a scarf over his head. Until then I believe nothing! 0

jas0999 added 18:30 - Jun 27

With less than two months to the big kick off essential we start doing some business both incoming and outgoing. The squad needs to be trimmed right back to make way for some excellent signings. We have a new manager, but recruitment is now key to our survival chances. Add a couple of top loans later in the window. For now permanent additions needs to be the focus … for key areas, all across the pitch. 0

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