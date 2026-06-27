Casadei Linked With Blues Loan
Saturday, 27th Jun 2026 17:45
Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei could be sent on loan to Town should Chelsea re-sign him this summer, according to a report in Italy.
Casadei was with the West Londoners between 2023 and 2025, spending time on loan at Reading and Leicester City in addition to making four starts and 13 sub appearances for his parent club.
The 23-year-old, who was with Cesena and Inter as a youth player, was sold to Torino for €15 million (£13 million) in February 2025 with Chelsea understood to have included a sell-on clause of between 25 and 27.5 per cent in that deal.
That would allow the Stamford Bridge club to re-sign him for a reduced fee during this transfer window and, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, they are considering doing so this summer when they would then look to send the former Italy U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international out on loan to the Blues.
Earlier Italian reports have also linked Brighton, Everton and La Liga Real Betis with the midfielder.
Meanwhile, Juventus central defender Lloyd Kelly is reported to under Town consideration as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League.
The 27-year-old centre-half or left-back was a regular with the Turin giants last season but some reports in Italy say he and the club are negotiating his return to England, although others say he is happy to stay.
Juve are said to want €35 million (£30.2 million) for Kelly with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa having been linked by TuttoJuve.
According to the EADT, the Blues have joined the interested parties, the former England U21 international having previously played for new manager Gary O’Neil at AFC Bournemouth and at Bristol City during CEO and chairman Mark Ashton’s time with the West Countrymen.
Photo: Matchday Images
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