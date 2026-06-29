Town 'Make Initial Approach' For Brazilian International
Monday, 29th Jun 2026 09:33
Town are reported to have made an approach to Lille for Brazilian international defender Alexsandro.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have made initial contact with the Ligue 1 side regarding the 26-year-old.
Town are said to be one of a number of clubs interested with talks under way regarding a fee of around €30 million (£26 million), which would be a new record for the Blues.
Rio de Janeiro-born centre-half Alexsandro left his home country to join Praiense in the Portugusese third tier in 2019.
A year later he moved on to Amora in the same division, before he stepped up a tier to Chaves in June 2021.
The 6ft 2in tall central defender joined Lille for €2 million (£1.7 million) in July 2022 and has now made more than 100 appearances for the club.
Alexsandro, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, received his first international call-up a year ago and has now won three caps, but is not in the Brazilian World Cup squad, injury having limited him to 11 appearances in all competitions during 2025/26.
New Town boss Gary O’Neil is likely to be familiar with Alexsandro having been in charge of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in the second half of last season.
If Alexsandro were to join the Blues he would become the first Brazilian ever to represent the club.
Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect
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