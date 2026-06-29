Town 'Make Initial Approach' For Brazilian International

Monday, 29th Jun 2026 09:33 Town are reported to have made an approach to Lille for Brazilian international defender Alexsandro. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have made initial contact with the Ligue 1 side regarding the 26-year-old. Town are said to be one of a number of clubs interested with talks under way regarding a fee of around €30 million (£26 million), which would be a new record for the Blues. Rio de Janeiro-born centre-half Alexsandro left his home country to join Praiense in the Portugusese third tier in 2019. A year later he moved on to Amora in the same division, before he stepped up a tier to Chaves in June 2021. The 6ft 2in tall central defender joined Lille for €2 million (£1.7 million) in July 2022 and has now made more than 100 appearances for the club. Alexsandro, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, received his first international call-up a year ago and has now won three caps, but is not in the Brazilian World Cup squad, injury having limited him to 11 appearances in all competitions during 2025/26. New Town boss Gary O’Neil is likely to be familiar with Alexsandro having been in charge of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in the second half of last season. If Alexsandro were to join the Blues he would become the first Brazilian ever to represent the club. Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect



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IndependentlyBlue added 09:36 - Jun 29

We certainly seem to be looking higher this time round as we head into the Premier League. 4

leftie1972 added 09:39 - Jun 29

Yes, now that’s the sort of player we should be targeting! 2

Bergholtblue added 09:44 - Jun 29

He's had a lot of injury problems. I hope the medical will be thorough, but he is the calibre of player we should be targeting. 2

Steelmonkey added 09:47 - Jun 29

Well at least we are consistent in what kind of player we are looking for he was out of action for most of last season with injury and if that’s the case then O’Neil might not be too familiar with him.

But that’s an incredible jump in value €2 - €30. That’s not many appearances, 100 in 4 years. 0

BerksBlue15 added 09:49 - Jun 29

Only played 9 league games for Lille last year... injured a lot or their second choice? Great to be targeting higher quality of player than last time around though. 1

muccletonjoe added 10:00 - Jun 29

Has to be fit to be any improvement on what we have and as has been mentioned 100 appearances in 4 years is an average of 25 per season, roughly half of our fixtures. 0

jas0999 added 10:09 - Jun 29

Good news. These are the type of players we need to survive. 0

BulgarianBlue added 10:19 - Jun 29

Won't be much use if he's injured all the time though. 1

guentchev123 added 10:28 - Jun 29

With our recent record of buying players from the French league, together with Romano being the source, this transfer might well happen 0

SpiritOfJohn added 10:31 - Jun 29

It's exciting to be linked with a Brazilian international, but an injured Brazilian is as much use as an injured Scotsman. -2

Paulc added 10:31 - Jun 29

Checked his stats on Futmob. suffered a calf strain in Feb and missed most of the remaining season. played 47 the previous season and 42 the season before that. So long term doesn't look like he's "injured all the time".



looks promising. 4

darkhorse28 added 10:37 - Jun 29

100% perfect profile. Huge top flight experience, quality, a market where we don’t have to over pay (if he does well he’ll be worth double), a good age, great re-sale value. And a position we really need quality.



Let’s make it happen. If we’re staying up we need to land 5 players with this profile.., that’s the minimum requirement and it’s something Marks never done before.



Hopefully GON can add serious value in the French market. We’ve got a generational opportunity this window, we didn’t ’get it’ last time, there’s no excuses this time, let go!!



Get this window right and it sets us up for decades to come. 1

ITFC_1994 added 10:38 - Jun 29

Imagine if you were told 4 years ago that in 4 years time we'd be bidding this sort of money for a Brazillian international defender...



There is always a domino effect when you have this sort of window, we just need to land one big name / money signing and hopefully the rest should follow.



COYB 1

ITFC_1994 added 10:41 - Jun 29

Just read the comments... let's not sign any players that have ever been injured then, no?



100 apps on 4 years isn't the worst reord, considering only 11 last year. So 89 apps thr previous 3 years which is basically a full season in the French league, give or take... we might have to take a few gambles this transfer window lads.... 2

Marcus added 10:49 - Jun 29

Left footed, can also play left back. Missed out on the World Cup due to an intermittent season with injuries but is otherwise a regular in the national team. Subject to maintaining fitness could be a phenomenal signing. 0

baxterbasics added 10:58 - Jun 29

It is both encouraging and scary that we are looking to spend big. Needed to survive, but costly if we drop anyway! 0

blues1 added 11:06 - Jun 29

To those goong on about 100appearances in 4 seasons? Well he made 89 of those in 2 seasons. But last season missed the 2nd half of the season with a calf strain. So hardly injury prone is he? If ur never gonna,sign a player whos jad an injury at some point in his career, then there not gonna be any players you can sign 0

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