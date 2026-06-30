Town Linked With Brazilian Striker

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 11:22

Town are reported to be among the admirers of Toulouse striker Emersonn.

Championship play-off winners Hull City have had a £17.3 million bid for the 21-year-old turned down and, according to Sky Sports, Town are among a number of other interested clubs.

Former Brazil U16 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025.

That spell led to his move to his current club in Ligue 1 on deadline say last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists.

Town are certainly looking to add to their attacking ranks this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Bringing in experience to their frontline would appear to be an obvious first step and TWTD revealed three weeks ago that West Ham striker Callum Wilson remains on their list of potential recruits having been eyed in January with the 34-year-old expected to leave the Hammers, although the former England striker is now reported to be in talks with Brentford.

However, the Blues are also looking at younger frontmen in the mould of Emersonn, who is similar in profile to Italian international Jeff Ekhator, currently with Genoa, and Levante’s Cameroon striker Karl Etta Eyong, who the Spanish media reported was in talks with Town a fortnight ago.

Emersonn is the second Brazilian reported to be a Town target this week with the Blues reported to have made an approach to Lille for central defender Alexsandro yesterday.

Photo: IMAGO/Buzzi via Reuters Connect