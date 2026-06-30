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Town Linked With Brazilian Striker
Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 11:22

Town are reported to be among the admirers of Toulouse striker Emersonn.

Championship play-off winners Hull City have had a £17.3 million bid for the 21-year-old turned down and, according to Sky Sports, Town are among a number of other interested clubs.

Former Brazil U16 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025.

That spell led to his move to his current club in Ligue 1 on deadline say last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists.

Town are certainly looking to add to their attacking ranks this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Bringing in experience to their frontline would appear to be an obvious first step and TWTD revealed three weeks ago that West Ham striker Callum Wilson remains on their list of potential recruits having been eyed in January with the 34-year-old expected to leave the Hammers, although the former England striker is now reported to be in talks with Brentford.

However, the Blues are also looking at younger frontmen in the mould of Emersonn, who is similar in profile to Italian international Jeff Ekhator, currently with Genoa, and Levante’s Cameroon striker Karl Etta Eyong, who the Spanish media reported was in talks with Town a fortnight ago.

Emersonn is the second Brazilian reported to be a Town target this week with the Blues reported to have made an approach to Lille for central defender Alexsandro yesterday.

Photo: IMAGO/Buzzi via Reuters Connect



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TomCruise added 11:28 - Jun 30
Well, I imagine few very, if any Town fans have actually seen Emmersonn, Ekhator or Etta Eyong play, so you just have to hope that the club has scouted potential players well and the fee and wages involved are sensible.

Matusiwa we can point to as evidence of good overseas scouting and business by the club, Walle Egleli to an extent too.

Let's see.
3

RetroBlue added 11:33 - Jun 30
All these links and " players negotiations a fair way down the road", so hopefully we'll be seeing a large influx of new players all at once soon then, if these reports can be believed !
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Benji1611 added 11:37 - Jun 30
Scouting video looks terrible, just a compilation of him either ballooning shots over the bar or rushing the shot which rolls harmlessly at the goalie. In my humble, non-data driven opinion, Etta Eyong would be a much better alternative and worth the extra €10m. Also, Vipotnik's still available for circa £15m apparently and would at least definitely be physical enough for the Prem
-1

Counagoal added 11:40 - Jun 30
Bring me this as my ST lineup next season:
Delap (Loan OTB)
Wilson (Free)
A foreign gamble (20-30m?)
A strike force I think that would be more than good enough to keep us up. Whether Delap is realistic I’m not so sure but bring him home!!
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Gforce added 11:40 - Jun 30
Great to hear we are looking at top level international talent, hopefully a few of these links will actually go through in the coming days/weeks.
GO'Neils experience of the French league could well prove invaluable.
0

Marcus added 11:41 - Jun 30
There is a logic to targeting two players from a similar background, it reduces the risk of homesickness and helps with morale. To compete in the Premier League we need to be a League of nations and not a tenacious Championship squad trying to punch above lur weight.
0

TimmyH added 11:55 - Jun 30
The 'links' keep coming...interesting how other clubs similar to us have been watching the same players - lack of scouting? or are clubs all alerted to which players are out of contract / wanting to move / have done well at a certain level.

At least we're looking abroad as opposed to the cream of the Championship.
1


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