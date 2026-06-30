Wearing Signs New Deal
Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 16:04
Ipswich Town Women’s centre-half Megan Wearing has signed a new one-year deal.
Scotland U23 international Wearing joined the Blues from Essex RTC in 2021 and has been a linchpin of the defence in recent seasons.
“I’m delighted to have resigned with the club and that I can continue my journey here,” she said.
“I think everyone is really keen to build on our first season in the second tier and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.
“The group we have here is so special and I’m excited to keep working with the girls again next season.”
Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “It’s great that Megan has opted to sign for another year.
“She played a large part for us last season and she’s been an established member of the squad for a number of years.
“We’re very much looking forward to seeing her continuing to develop this season.”
Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect
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