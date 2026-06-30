Town Women Sign Portsmouth Winger
Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 18:21
Ipswich Town Women have signed left winger Megan Hornby from Portsmouth, who were relegated from WSL2 last season.
The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal having scored eight times in 20 league matches for Pompey last season.
Wigan-born Hornby was with Blackburn Rovers as a youth player before spending time with Manchester United’s U21s, prior to a return to Rovers with whom she played regularly in the second tier, joining Portsmouth, who were playing at the same level, in 2024.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
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