Town Women Sign Portsmouth Winger

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 18:21

Ipswich Town Women have signed left winger Megan Hornby from Portsmouth, who were relegated from WSL2 last season.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal having scored eight times in 20 league matches for Pompey last season.

Wigan-born Hornby was with Blackburn Rovers as a youth player before spending time with Manchester United’s U21s, prior to a return to Rovers with whom she played regularly in the second tier, joining Portsmouth, who were playing at the same level, in 2024.



“I’m really excited to be here,” Hornby said. “It’s been a move that has been in the making for a while and it’s great that it’s now finally done.



“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, start building relationships and to actually get out on the pitch.”



Sean Burt, Town Women’s technical director, added: “We’re thrilled that Megan has joined the club.



“She’s proven she can perform in WSL2 for a number of years and has been a standout for the clubs she’s played for at this level.



“When that’s the case it’s no secret there’s other clubs interested and the fact Megan opted to join shows the belief she has in the club and the direction we are looking to move in.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC