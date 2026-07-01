Town Women Sign Hearts Midfielder

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2026 16:11

Ipswich Town Women have signed midfielder Jenna Slattery from Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Hearts.

The 22-year-old spent a year and a half with the Edinburgh side, scoring nine and assisting six as they won the 2025/26 title.

Limerick-born Slattery, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 and U19 levels, was with hometown club Treaty United and then Galway United before her move to Scotland.

In her final full season with the Tribeswomen she was named in the League of Ireland Team of the Year and won the Golden Boot.

“I’m over the moon to sign for Ipswich,” she said. “I like to be a creative player and hope that I can add something different to the team we have here.

“The ambitions this club has are top and I really can’t wait to be a part of that journey.”

Town women’s technical director Sean Burt, who was head of women’s recruitment with Hearts before joining the Blues, added: “I’m really happy to welcome Jenna to the club.

“She is someone I’ve known for a long time but most importantly she’s someone that really excited the management team the more we watched her.

“Jenna’s extremely creative and her goal contributions from midfield last season show that. We think she’ll be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC