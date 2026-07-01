Blues Linked With Toulouse Keeper Talks

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2026 23:43

Town, Aston Villa and Napoli are all reported to be in discussions with Ligue 1 Toulouse regarding keeper Guillaume Restes.

â€¨According to Lâ€™Equipe, all three clubs have initiated talks with Toulouse regarding the 21-year-old.

None of the clubs has yet made an offer with Toulouse said to be unwilling to sell for anything less than â‚¬20 million (Â£17.1 million).

However, Les Violets are expected to lose a number of players this summer as they look to balance the books.

Restes, who is 6ft 2in tall, has been with his hometown club since he was six years old and has made 107 senior appearances, keeping 27 clean sheets.

Contracted until the summer of 2028, Restes has won caps with France at U17, U18 and U21 levels, and was also in the side which won silver medals at the 2024 Olympics.

Photo: IMAGO/Buzzi via Reuters Connect