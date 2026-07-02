Ademiluyi in England U20s Squad For US Training Camp

Thursday, 2nd Jul 2026 13:53

Town Womenâ€™s striker Princess Ademiluyi has been named in the England U20 squad for a training camp in Atlanta, Georgia and two international friendlies.

The camp is the third of four this summer in preparation for the FIFA U20 Womenâ€™s World Cup in Poland in September where England are in Group B alongside Brazil, Tanzania and Canada.

The Young Lionesses face the US on Thursday 9th July, then Colombia on Wednesday 15th July.

Ademiluyi, 19, who joined Town on loan from US-based Gotham FC for a year in January, has previously won three U20s caps, scoring one goal.

England U20s: Katie Cox (Chelsea), Kaiya Jota (Stanford University), Sophia Poor (London City Lionesses), Ria Bose (West Ham), Rachel Maltby (Aston Villa), Grace McEwen (Brighton & Hove Albion, Lucy Newell (Manchester United), Chloe Paxton (Sunderland), Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea),Â Cecily Wellesley-Smith (Arsenal, on loan to FC RosengÃ¥rd), Lola Brown (Chelsea), May Cruft (Rangers), Laila Harbert (Arsenal), Chloe Hylton (Carolina Ascent), Vera Jones (Chelsea), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Princess Ademiluyi (Gotham FC, on loan at Ipswich Town), Lily Dent (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denny Draper (Leicester City), Layla Drury (Manchester United), Jessie Gale (Arsenal), Eva Hendle (Chelsea), Eleanor Klinger (Stanford University), Vivienne Lia (Arsenal, on loan to Hammarby).

Photo: Matchday Images