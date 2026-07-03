Town Offer Grants to 115 Suffolk Clubs as New Kits Launched

Friday, 3rd Jul 2026 15:05

Town have offered grants to cover the cost of kit to 115 grassroots clubs across Suffolk as part of the launch of their new home and away strips for the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Instead of the usual significant spend on marketing, this year the Blues have worked with Suffolk FA to offer all 115 grassroots youth sides registered in the county the chance to apply for a grant to cover the cost of a full kit for one of their teams for the 2026/27 season. More than 70 have already accepted the offer with the process still ongoing.

Outlining the initiative, a Town statement reads: “This represents a significant commitment from the club in support of the rich grassroots football scene in the county and embodies the meaning behind the Us And Our People mantra, which has become important to the club and signifies the connection between the players on the pitch and the community of Ipswich and Suffolk.”

Around 40 young players were welcomed to Portman Road on Thursday alongside men’s first-teamers Leif Davis and Christian Walton and Town Women’s striker Princess Ademiluyi to see the new kits revealed.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting grassroots football in Suffolk as part of our kit launch this season,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said.

“Launching and marketing new kits in the modern era can often see clubs invest significant sums but throughout the design process of the new shirts we were clear we wanted to use the opportunity to use this resource positively and make a difference across the county.

“It was great to welcome so many young footballers from across Suffolk to Portman Road to help with the launch of the new shirts and we’re delighted all supporters are now able to see them.

“We have produced two incredibly strong shirts for the new season and I’m sure supporters will wear them with pride as we return to the Premier League.”

Robert Peace, interim-chair of Suffolk FA, added: “The grant offered by Ipswich Town is a significant and welcomed one which will benefit so many clubs across Suffolk.

“For the county’s only professional football club to make a gesture like this highlights the strength of community across Suffolk and the importance of the grassroots game to so many people.

“On behalf of all of the clubs and the Suffolk grassroots community, a big thank-you to Ipswich Town for the support.”

Photo: ITFC