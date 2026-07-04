Blues 'Make Emersonn Bid'

Saturday, 4th Jul 2026 15:40

Town are reported to have made a bid for Toulouse striker Emersonn.

Yesterday, TWTD confirmed the Bluesâ€™ interest in the 21-year-old, reports earlier in the week having linked the former Brazil U16 international, who had previously been the subject of a rebuffed Â£17.3 million bid from Hull City.

The Tigers are reported to have made a new Â£22.3 million offer for Emersonn but, according to Sky Sports, the Blues have made a rival bid.

Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side GÃ¶ztepe in January 2025.

That spell led to his move to his current club in Ligue 1 on deadline say last summer for around â‚¬3 million (Â£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists.

Town are looking to strengthen their attacking ranks this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League, targeting both experienced players such as departing West Ham frontman Callum Wilson, who is understood to be in talks with Brentford, and more youthful targets such as Emersonn.

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