Lentonbrook Foundation Supports Sensory Room at Primary School

Monday, 6th Jul 2026 15:39

The Lentonbrook Foundation, which was founded by the Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, has provided funds to the Friends of Langer School Association to create the Lentonbrook Sensory Room, a dedicated space for children with additional support needs.

Felixstowe-based Langer Primary Academy supports children who require additional help to manage emotions, improve focus and build confidence in the classroom.

The new sensory room provides a calm, structured and responsive environment designed to support emotional regulation, behaviour, communication and learning outcomes, helping children to engage more confidently and learn in a way which works for them.

Lentonbrook was assisted by Michael Bennett of Cave Creations, a parent of a child at Langer Primary Academy, who gave his time and expertise to build and install the new room during the final half-term break of the school year.

Head teacher Jo Morgan-Soane said: “The Lentonbrook Sensory Room has made an incredible difference to our pupils’ engagement with school and their day-to-day lives.

“It enables staff to develop individual sensory profiles, ensuring that every child receives support tailored to their needs.

“We cannot thank the Lentonbrook Foundation enough for its generous donation. Their support has helped create a truly exceptional environment that will have a lasting positive impact on our pupils for years to come.”

Hub lead Rachel Wallace added: “This is far from a typical sensory room. It is an outstanding facility that has quickly become a favourite space for our children. They absolutely love it and the levels of engagement we are seeing are remarkable.”

Ashton, who launched the Lentonbrook Foundation, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged children and young people across Suffolk, a year ago.

“We’re proud to support the Friends of Langer School Association in the creation of the Lentonbrook Foundation Sensory Room for children with additional support needs,” he said.

“Having been to the school and met the staff and children, it’s clear how important this sensory room will be.

“We hope this helps to create a calm, safe and supportive environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive within education.”

Photo: Lentonbrook Foundation