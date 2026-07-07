First Town Women's Professional Peskett Joins Brighton

Tuesday, 7th Jul 2026 16:26

Ipswich Town Women’s forward Sophie Peskett has joined WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion for a record fee.

Peskett, 23, became the club’s first ever women’s professional when she signed a deal in June 2021, having been part of the side which won promotion from the fourth tier that season.

She won back-to-back Golden Boot awards in FAWNL Southern Premier Division in 2023/24 and in 2024/25 as the Blues won promotion to WSL2 for the first time.

Last season, Peskett, who is from Hoddesdon in Hertfordshire, won the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards and was joint-top scorer.

In addition, she won England caps up to U19 level while at Town and won the Philip-Hope Cobbold award recognising her work in the community in 2023.

“When I first joined this club in 2019 I could never have imagined the journey I would go on to have,” Peskett said.

“I have made memories which will last forever, including two promotions, several FA Cup runs and staying up in the WSL2 last season.

“To the fans, thank you for your unbelievable support. Whether it was a home game at the Martello Ground or travelling away to cheer us on, you've always backed us. Knowing you were behind us every week meant more than you'll ever know.

“I’d also like to thank all of my teammates and staff, past and present, for all the special moments we shared at the training ground, those long away days and on matchdays too.

“Watching the game grow and seeing this club continue to invest in the women's team has been amazing, and I know the best is still to come.

“I now look forward to supporting the team from afar and beginning my next chapter with Brighton. Thank you for everything.”

Technical director Sean Burt added: “Sophie has been a fantastic servant for this football club and leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“She has contributed heavily to our success over many years, however the opportunity to join a Women’s Super League club is one that is hard to turn down.

“What this does show is that there’s a pathway here in Suffolk for young aspiring female footballers who can reach the very top of the women’s game from within our environment. Sophie departs for Brighton with everyone’s best wishes for the future.”

Brighton first-team head coach Dario Vidosic said: “Sophie is a good attacking outlet - she got a decent return of goals and assists last season in WSL2.

“We believe she can make the step up to the WSL and we’re excited to give her the platform to test herself at the highest level.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC