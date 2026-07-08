Philogene Switches Agent
Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 10:24
Blues forward Jaden Philogene has switched agents to Team Raiola, leading to speculation that the 24-year-old might move on this summer.
Philogene, who scored 13 goals as Town won promotion back to the Premier League, was previously represented by Ivo Camacho and his One Vision Sports agency.
During the summer of 2024 when Town were initially targeting Philogene during his time at Hull City, Camacho appeared to attempt to link his player with Barcelona by posting photos previously taken at their training ground on social media.
It’s believed the long delay in Philogene completing his £20 million move from Aston Villa the following January was down to Camacho.
Now Philogene has joined Team Raiola, whose other clients include Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ryan Gravenberch, Micky van de Ven and Levi Colwill.
The agency is run by Vincenzo Raiola, the cousin of the late Italian-Dutch super-agent Mino Raiola, who represented the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland prior to his death in 2022.
Fabrizio Romano speculates that the switch of agent could lead to the winger, who is contracted until the summer of 2029, leaving the Blues this summer.
In January, Philogene was linked with moves to Turkey, which were revived at the start of the summer, however, they seem likely to have been instigated by his outgoing agent.
Photo: Matchday Images
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