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Philogene Switches Agent
Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 10:24

Blues forward Jaden Philogene has switched agents to Team Raiola, leading to speculation that the 24-year-old might move on this summer.

Philogene, who scored 13 goals as Town won promotion back to the Premier League, was previously represented by Ivo Camacho and his One Vision Sports agency.

During the summer of 2024 when Town were initially targeting Philogene during his time at Hull City, Camacho appeared to attempt to link his player with Barcelona by posting photos previously taken at their training ground on social media.

It’s believed the long delay in Philogene completing his £20 million move from Aston Villa the following January was down to Camacho.

Now Philogene has joined Team Raiola, whose other clients include Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ryan Gravenberch, Micky van de Ven and Levi Colwill.

The agency is run by Vincenzo Raiola, the cousin of the late Italian-Dutch super-agent Mino Raiola, who represented the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland prior to his death in 2022.

Fabrizio Romano speculates that the switch of agent could lead to the winger, who is contracted until the summer of 2029, leaving the Blues this summer.

In January, Philogene was linked with moves to Turkey, which were revived at the start of the summer, however, they seem likely to have been instigated by his outgoing agent.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Saxonblue74 added 10:28 - Jul 8
Once these parasites get involved it's game over. We won't see him kick another ball in a Town shirt. Shame really, game changer at times but never really seemed to have any passion for the club.
0

WalkRules added 10:31 - Jul 8
If he wants to stay awesome. If he wants to leave then cash in and reinvest. But let's just hope it is quick.
6

number8 added 10:39 - Jul 8
Great player. An area of the pitch we are heavy with him, Clarke and Memheti as I can’t see Memheti being used as a 10. In fact we are heavily stocked across the 3 behind the 9 and the manager will want some players in. So a few must be leaving one way or another - permanently or loaned.
-1

atty added 10:40 - Jul 8
Hutchinson Mark II. Talented, a bit superior, professional, would never have been one of the band of others though.Different mindset. Town a stepping stone.
1

johnwarksshorts added 10:54 - Jul 8
I will never forget his goal against Norwich at Portman Road. Is he good enough for prem? Not sure.
3

Gforce added 11:01 - Jul 8
A shame if he does move on,as he is one of very few who might be able to make the step up required at Prem level.
Still I'm sure there must be plenty of good left wingers out there,if our recruitment team get their act together.
1

jas0999 added 11:03 - Jul 8
Agree with a previous post. Would like him to stay, but if he and his agents want him to move on … fine. But must be done quickly and providing we have an exceptional replacement lined up on a permanent deal. The worry, is we already need quite a few new players, let alone replace one of our better ones! Six and a half weeks to kick off.
3

Marinersnose added 11:04 - Jul 8
Sadly he is probably our most gifted and talented player but if he is again being linked with money grabbing agents then they will obviously be keen to move him on in order to make money. It really depends on how GON sees Philogene and whether a team will be built around him or whether it’s another Hutchinson situation where we cash in. Sadly we didn’t replace Hutchinson despite spending a fortune so hopefully lessons have been learned.
Neither Philogene or Clarke can be considered as top PL players but both are decent on the left which is our strongest side. Watch this space I guess.
-1

mow_the_lawn added 11:06 - Jul 8
Super talented technically but I feel he was made to look better against a very average championship last season. I worry about his physicality in the premier league against some solid defenders who show him outside every time. His stats this season were good though so if that gets us a few million extra quid to invest in a physical winger, then I don’t mind his departure. A squad with Clarke and Philogene in the Premier League competing for a left wing slot seems lightweight
-1

Gforce added 11:07 - Jul 8
Maybe there is some truth in the Adingra link after all.
He would certainly be a decent replacement,if something comes of it.
0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:11 - Jul 8
grew to like him as a player, although he seemed to be a bit of a loner. A lot of hassles signing him ,then seemed over rated. However imo he did show he has talent but didnt seem to fit the style of play, so it was sort of nothing or genius with him. How he would be with O NEIL in prem who knows, i would be happy to see him stay but he probably wont .imo .Just hope we get good price if leaving .
0

Bob1966 added 11:13 - Jul 8
Hopefully he will go not the type of player needed at thus club
0

Benji1611 added 11:16 - Jul 8
He's a £50m player at least, given Matteus Fernandes' price tag, he could fetch £70m to some mid-table nutters like Palace, Everton. Adingra is just as good imo, so if those links have legs, I think it signing him as a replacement for £20m of so could leave us in a very strong position
1

michael_ayers added 11:18 - Jul 8
Doesn't mean he is moving on, could just be getting away from the previous mess of an agent.
His work rate certainly increased last season tracking back, but one of those who at times seems to be coasting.
Would prefer him to stay as we already need more players, but he needs to be up for the fight of survival and giving his all.
1

shropshiretractor added 11:31 - Jul 8
It sounds like Erling Haaland died in 2022 in the article, even though it is relating to Raiola
0

BerksBlue15 added 11:32 - Jul 8
Too lightweight for the PL anyway. If someone wants to give us £35m+ for him I'd personally bite their hand off and reinvest.
0

Murphys_Law added 11:34 - Jul 8
If he’s fully committed and GON fancies him then happy for him to stay. If not then it needs to be a serious profit and reinvestment quickly!
1

Churchman added 11:34 - Jul 8
I like JP. It was a pleasure to see him play. I’d like to see him stay. But if he and his agent want away, fine. Get him gone ASAP.

I actually think Clarke is a better player and is in my view more suited to the Premier League than Philogene.
1

itfc2024 added 11:39 - Jul 8
no lose if he goes apart from scoring goals which is great I know he does nothing else clarke is way better he scores he tracks back his work rate is 100% better than philogene all he cares about is the money
0


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