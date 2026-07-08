Released Seaby Joins Glasgow City

Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 12:23

Released Town Women’s winger Ruby Seaby has joined Glasgow City on a three-year deal.

Seaby, 19, signed for the Blues from Arsenal, where she had spent 10 years, in March 2025 and was part of the team which won the FAWNL Southern Premier title that season.

In January, the former England U17 international joined Lewes on loan until the end of the campaign before being let go in May.

“I’m very excited to get started, buzzing to be here,” she said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the league and I think it’s going to push me physically and technically, so I’m excited to test myself.”

Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross added: “Ruby is an exciting young player and I’m really excited to bring her exuberance to the squad.

“She has pace, is direct with the ball and is also hungry to assist and score goals, bringing the exact qualities that we look for in an attacking player.”

Photo: Matchday Images